Leeds United's goalkeeper hunt was focused elsewhere but a formerly linked option could be on his way to Turf Moor.

Early-summer Leeds United transfer link Sam Johnstone could be on his way to a relegation rival as reports emerge of interest from Burnley and Sunderland.

Johnstone was one of several goalkeepers to be named as a possible target for Leeds at the start of summer, with Daniel Farke known to want a first-choice goalkeeper. Long-term No.1 Illan Meslier was dropped for last season’s promotion run-in and could leave, while his replacement Karl Darlow is expected to remain as back-up.

Leeds eventually looked further afield than Wolves’ second-choice Johnstone and last week confirmed the €16million (£13.9m) signing of Lyon shot-stopper Lucas Perri, who signed a four-year deal with the Whites. The 27-year-old Brazilian was regarded as one of Ligue 1’s best goalkeepers last season and left a Lyon side preparing for Europa League football.

Johnstone could now be on the move to one of Leeds’ fellow newly-promoted sides, with The Sun reporting on interest from Burnley and Sunderland. Journalist Alan Nixon claims Turf Moor chiefs are keen on the 32-year-old to replace last season’s star goalkeeper, James Trafford.

Trafford is on the verge of returning to Manchester City in a £27m deal, with the promising young goalkeeper due for medical tests this week before signing for the club he left just two years ago. His departure will be a huge blow for Burnley, who have already lost starting centre-back CJ Egan-Riley to Marseille on a free transfer.

Burnley relied heavily on their defensive strength last season, conceding just 16 goals in 46 games on their way to 100 points and automatic promotion, and Trafford played a major part in that impressive record. The Clarets actually conceded over 39 expected goals against (xGA), which essentially suggests they should have conceded more than double the goals they did.

Burnley and Sunderland eye former Leeds United target Sam Johnstone

Burnley signed 21-year-old goalkeeper Max Weiss from German second tier side Karlsruher earlier this summer but appear keen on complementing the youngster with a more experienced positional rival. The report suggests Johnstone would arrive as No.1 for the 2025/26 campaign, should he join Scott Parker’s side.

Johnstone is expected to leave Wolves this summer, just 12 months after he joined from Crystal Palace in a bid to become No.1, with Molineux chiefs thought to want around £8m - a slight loss on the £10m they bought him for in 2024. The Sun also suggests a loan exit could be sanctioned if no one decides to meet their price-tag on a permanent move.

Sunderland are also thought to be interested in Johnstone, with uncertainty over the future of their current No.1 Anthony Patterson. The Black Cats are reportedly focusing on an alternative at present, however, with the Sun naming Shakhtar Donetsk’s £12m-rated shot-stopper Dmytro Riznyk as a target.

Leeds are expected to turn focus away from the goalkeeping position after Perri’s promising arrival, with two of the Brazilian’s compatriots still on the radar. Elland Road chiefs remain in talks for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão, having tabled at least one offer so far, while Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz remains a target.