A Leeds forward has been in demand.

Leeds United rejected a bid in excess of £10m for striker Mateo Joseph from LaLiga side Real Betis over the weekend.

The youngster, a star for the Spanish Under 21 side and one of Daniel Farke's two fit and available senior options for the number 9 role at Leeds, was the subject of interest from a number of Spanish clubs.

But as Farke made clear at the end of last week, the idea of losing further players from the senior squad having allowed Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew to depart on loan was simply not an option.

Striker is one of the positions in which Leeds attempted to strengthen during the January transfer window.

They had an approach for Cameron Archer knocked back by Southampton and links to his Saints team-mate Adam Armstrong amounted to little.

Eagle-eyed Leeds fans spotted and tracked a private flight from Bournemouth to Leeds Bradford Airport scheduled for this evening but it was nothing to do with Leeds.

The Whites made it clear prior to the window that it was expected to be a quiet month, but Farke also spoke at length about the merits of finding a number 10 who could provide a different profile to that of Brenden Aaronson.

Farke also wanted the club to stay alert to possibilities at centre-back and up front. It now seems highly likely that Leeds will reach tonight's 11pm deadline without further additions to the table-topping squad.