Leeds United announced the signing of 26-year-old German international Lukas Nmecha on Sunday afternoon.

The former Anderlecht and Manchester City striker has signed an initial two-year deal with the Whites after an injury-hit time at VfL Wolfsburg in Germany.

Nmecha will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 once his Wolfsburg deal expires, joining United on a free transfer.

His is the first confirmed move of Leeds' summer transfer dealings, which are expected to continue apace from the start of next month.

In response to his departure, Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz said: "Lukas has always behaved highly professionally at VfL Wolfsburg – even during difficult times for him. Despite some setbacks, he never lost focus and always put himself at the service of the team. We wish him all the best for his future, both professionally and personally."

The difficult times referenced by Schindzielorz relate to the succession of injuries Nmecha has sustained and consequently had to overcome.

Last season, Nmecha played 19 times in the Bundesliga, scoring three goals but was used predominantly as a late substitute. Nmecha missed almost the entire 2023/24 season with a knee injury, followed by a hamstring issue which kept him sidelined for a lengthy period which bled into the 2024/25 campaign.

Did Nmecha have options?

Reports in Germany claim Die Wolfe were open to retaining Nmecha beyond the expiry of his contract but the terms of the deal put forth reflected his lack of involvement over the past couple of seasons.

Leeds have instead chosen to take a calculated risk with the player who struck 21 goals in 41 league appearances for Belgian side RSC Anderlecht back in 2020/21 and are understood to have beaten another Premier League side to his signature.

United are believed to have an option to extend Nmecha's stay at Elland Road for longer than the initial two years he has signed.