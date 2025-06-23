Leeds United new boy Jaka Bijol had 'goosebumps' when he whet his appetite for Elland Road by watching the club's title celebrations and bus parade through the city.

Crowds of over 150,000 packed Leeds to welcome their Championship-winning squad into the city on three open top buses on an incredible day for the club and its fans. Bijol, a £15m arrival from Serie A side Udinese, is not alone in being shown footage of that day - Leeds recruitment chiefs have made it part of their presentation to transfer targets.

The 6ft 4ins defender insists he was already aware of the club's size and stature but the parade made him feel something.

"I watched maybe two [games] at the end of the season, a little bit," he told LUTV. "I saw a little bit of photos of the parade and everything. And really nice images, really nice things, and you [Leeds] enjoyed it a lot last year, and I hope we enjoy that together next year as well. For sure it gives you some goose bumps as well. And you see all the people that are really passionate about the club, about everything but I knew a little bit before, I knew that it is a big club already, and that just confirms it a little bit that you really see that a lot of people are really involved in the club, involved passionately, emotionally and everything. I'm really, really excited to see that next year in Elland Road."

Bijol’s Premier League goal

Bijol described his arrival at Leeds as a 'big day' for him and his family, having spoken in previous interviews about his dream of playing in the Premier League. The Slovenian international knows he's in for a baptism of fire in what boss Daniel Farke calls the best league in the world, but he's up for the challenge it will present.

“Maybe the biggest one [challenge] of my career so far, but I'm ready for it,” he said. “I work for it and that's why I'm here, because it's a big challenge for everyone. It's a big challenge for me, for the club, and we're getting ready for it together. I think the club and myself are ready for the Premier League.

“I can promise that I will give everything, that I will give everything in every training as well to be ready for the first game of the season and then just go from there. I watched Premier League through the years. For sure there's been some ups and downs [for Leeds] in the last years, some Premier League, some Championship. Next year we're ready again for the Premier League and let's hope for the best. The first step in the next year [is] that you stay there, that you improve year by year, maybe game by game, even. And it's going to take maybe some games to see the level and to see where we are as a team. But for sure this is the main goal to be a regular team in the Premier League."