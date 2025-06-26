The latest on Leeds United’s transfer interest in RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

Leeds United have already welcomed two new signings through the door as preparations intensify for their Premier League return in August. Lukas Nmecha’s free agent arrival from Wolfsburg was confirmed earlier this month before the first fee was paid on Monday, with defender Jaka Bijol signing in a £15million deal from Udinese.

And Elland Road chiefs have been hard at work elsewhere too, submitting a bid for RC Strasbourg midfielder and captain Habib Diarra, which is believed to have been in the region of £22m. That offer came around the same time news broke of interest in Bijol but while one transfer progressed smoothly, the other appears to have slowed.

Leeds are thought to remain interested in Diarra but accept the level of competition for his signature could effectively rule them out, given the 21-year-old Senegal international has performed so impressively in Ligue 1. Others have reportedly joined the race since and below, the YEP has rounded up all the key information on his future.

President promise

Leeds wasted little time in showing their hand with that £22m bid, with recruitment chiefs feeling now is the time to be ambitious, with almost 10 weeks of the window left to work through a shortlist if certain targets prove out of reach. Diarra is thought to be seen as a less likely addition, but that isn’t due to the stance of his current club.

Diarra emerged as one of the French side’s most consistent performers last season and was even named captain by head coach Liam Rosenior, despite still being just 21. But despite his growing status among the Strasbourg squad, club president Marc Keller recently admitted he could well be sold if the right offer comes in.

"There's one player who's due to leave based on a promise I made to him two years ago: our captain, Habib Diarra,” Keller told RMC’s After Foot show. "When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn't leave until June 2025. So if we get an interesting offer for him and for us, he could leave."

Champions League rivals

The main issue for Leeds is likely to be competition from elsewhere, with Farke’s side right towards the bottom of the Premier League pecking order given they have only just been promoted and are therefore among the favourites to go back down. Diarra is also expected to attract attention across Europe and reports earlier this week named Atletico Madrid as a potential rival.

French outlet RMC Sport claimed Atleti had been tracking Diarra for several weeks and have now made initial contact with Strasbourg and the player’s representatives, albeit they haven’t yet tabled a bid like Leeds. They can, however, offer a step up to Champions League football, having finished third in La Liga last season.

The report suggests Diarra is intrigued by the prospect of playing for Madrid, given they can offer a route to Europe’s flagship competition, with Strasbourg only qualifying for the Europa Conference League. Of course Leeds can’t offer any level of continental football just yet.

Premier League preference

But a potential advantage Leeds do have over rivals such as Atletico Madrid is their newfound Premier League status. The huge riches and worldwide exposure of English top-flight football are more tempting than ever for professional footballers who know even if their club are relegated, one strong season can attract attention from rivals even higher up the food chain.

As such, Leeds Live reported earlier this week that Diarra’s representatives are keen on a move to England, with Brighton and Everton also thought to be interested in the energetic midfielder. The report adds that ultimately, the 21-year-old’s goal is to play for a top European club but that might not necessarily be his next move.

Leeds might hope they can offer a route into the Premier League that tempts Diarra to make the jump, either growing into a top-half team with him or selling on for profit. But there will be no shortage of serious competition, with the ball seemingly in the midfielder’s court.