Leeds United have already loaned out Max Wober as Daniel Farke oversees his Premier League rebuild.

Isaac Schmidt could be set to join Max Wober in Germany amid reports the defender has agreed a deal in principle to join Werder Bremen on loan.

Schmidt was likely to spend another season on the fringes of first-team football at Leeds, having been used sparingly by Daniel Farke ever since his £2.5million arrival from St Gallen. The versatile full-back was described as a ‘young and exciting’ prospect by his manager and managed just 78 minutes of Championship action via 12 substitute appearances.

The 25-year-old hasn’t yet featured for Leeds in pre-season due to a minor calf injury, albeit he watched from the stands in Stockholm and trained individually out in Germany. But it appears he could now be on the way out with Sky Germany reporting on a prospective move to Werder Bremen.

In a post on X, journalist Patrick Berger claimed an agreement in principle had been reached between the Bundesliga outfit and Schmidt, who is set to leave Leeds on loan for the 2025/26 campaign. Talks between both clubs are said to be ongoing, with no clarity on whether said deal will include an option or obligation to buy.

Berger adds that Farke is keen to secure a replacement before giving Schmidt the green light to move, with Leeds already relatively light in terms of full-back depth. Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are first-choice on the right and left, respectively, but only Schmidt and 31-year-old Sam Byram are available as cover.

With Schmidt injured through pre-season so far, Leeds have had to be creative with their full-back options during friendlies against Manchester United, SC Verl and Paderborn. Academy graduate Sam Chambers and returning loanee Jack Harrison - both wingers - have filled in at times but cannot do so in the Premier League.

Isaac Schmidt Leeds United exit hint arrived earlier this summer

Earlier this summer, Schmidt’s agent hinted a summer move could be on the cards, with his client keen to play regularly ahead of next summer’s World Cup. The 25-year-old made his debut for Switzerland during the 2024/25 campaign and impressed, despite his limited minutes at club level.

“He has developed, matured as a player, and proven himself with the national team,” Baykal Bellusci told Swiss newspaper Blick. “In a World Cup year, the top priority shouldn’t be to focus on finances. Instead, it’s all about one thing: Where can I play the most games to prove myself? I’m convinced we’ll find a very good solution for him this summer.”

Leeds sanctioned Wober’s loan switch to Werder Bremen earlier this summer, with the 27-year-old another 2024/25 fringe player whose minutes at Premier League-level looked unlikely to improve. The decision for a temporary switch prevents the Whites from booking a PSR loss on the Austrian, who’d have had to leave for over £5m in order to break even.

Patrick Bamford has also been informed he is not part of Farke’s plans for next season, with the likelihood being he’ll look to leave in search of more regular football elsewhere, while there is interest in Illan Meslier. Young striker Mateo Joseph last week informed the club of his desire to leave, albeit neither Real Betis nor anyone else is yet to meet the club’s asking price.