Leeds United defender Max Wober will spend the 2025/26 season on loan at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have confirmed their second major outgoing of the summer transfer window as the Austrian international defender leaves Elland Road for the duration of 2025/26.

Wober played a small part in United's Championship title-winning season last term, scoring against Derby County but otherwise struggling to make an impact as minutes were limited by injuries and Daniel Farke preferring alternative defensive candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old has a contract at Leeds which runs for another two seasons but will spend the next 12 months in Germany, where he previously featured on loan for Borussia Monchengladbach during 2023/24.

"Max now moves to the Weser Stadium as a Leeds United champion, with the best wishes of the club for the season ahead," a Leeds statement read on Friday, July 4.

From an accounting perspective, Leeds sources have indicated a loan move is more beneficial than a permanent sale from a Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) standpoint, due to player amortisation costs.

Wober arrived in January 2022, initially earning positive reviews for his defensive displays at left-back and centre-half. However, following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, the Austrian exercised a loan release clause in his contract, permitting him to join Gladbach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon returning to Leeds, Wober featured eight times in the Championship and once in the League Cup as the Whites were crowned second tier champions.

Who else has departed Elland Road this month?

Leeds have already bid farewell to first-team defender Junior Firpo this summer, who left the club upon the expiry of his Elland Road contract. Title-winning loanees Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon have also left Leeds at the end of their temporary spells.

United have already added international defensive duo Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to Farke's squad for the upcoming season and are expected to sign at least one left-sided defender before the transfer deadline.

Last season, Werder placed eighth in the 18-team Bundesliga, their joint-highest finish since 2010.

Leeds’ pre-season begins on Monday, July 7 with customary baseline testing for the first-team squad.