Agent of Leeds United player hints at summer transfer with 2026 World Cup goal and 'top priority'
The agent of Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt has opened the door to a potential transfer this summer, suggesting regular football is needed ahead of Switzerland’s likely participation in the 2026 World Cup.
Schmidt only joined Leeds 10 months ago as a late summer 2024 addition, following the agreement of a £2.5million fee with Swiss outfit St. Gallen. The 24-year-old was labelled a ‘young and interesting’ signing by manager Daniel Farke, who used the versatile full-back sparingly - and as more of an attacking player than anything.
Leeds officially waved goodbye to Junior Firpo on Tuesday and while a contract offer is on the table for Sam Byram, his future remains uncertain, leaving Jayden Bogle and Schmidt as the only current full-backs. But Elland Road chiefs are expected to strengthen in that area and a starting berth for the latter is unlikely to materialise.
Schmidt did make significant steps forward on the international stage last season, however, with a Switzerland debut coming against Northern Ireland in March. And his agent Baykal Bellusci has recently suggested that focus will be on playing enough football next season to secure a ticket to the United States, Canada and Mexico in a year’s time.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
“Isaac played as a left-back for a long time, and we discussed with the club [St. Gallen] that there was a larger market for the right-back position,” he told Swiss newspaper Blick. “The decision to switch Isaac to the right led to the transfer [to Leeds] and his call-up to the national team.
“He has developed, matured as a player, and proven himself with the national team. In a World Cup year, the top priority shouldn’t be to focus on finances. Instead, it’s all about one thing: Where can I play the most games to prove myself? I’m convinced we’ll find a very good solution for him this summer.”
Could Isaac Schmidt leave Leeds United this summer?
It is unlikely the answer to that above question will be Elland Road, although a desire to move from a player - or in this instance, their agent - does not guarantee a move away. Schmidt signed a four-year deal upon arriving in West Yorkshire last year and with such little current depth at full-back, Leeds might be minded to keep what they’ve got.
Recruitment chiefs are in the market for reinforcements at full-back, however, with Lille’s Swedish international Gabriel Gudmundsson a known target. The YEP broke news of interest in the 26-year-old last month and he remains on Leeds’ radar, albeit there is nothing imminent on that front.
At right-back, Schmidt’s most natural position, Bogle has cemented his status as first-choice after an excellent debut campaign, while incoming centre-back signing Sebastiaan Bornauw can also play wider. Byram still has an offer of fresh terms on the table, although he is yet to sign anything and has officially become a free agent as of today.