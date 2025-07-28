Leeds United's £75m spend with 14 ins, 17 outs and 2 big doubts in summer 2025 transfer window

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 12:36 BST

A £75m spend, 14 ins and now 17 outs are the features of Leeds United’s 20205 summer transfer window - as things stand.

Leeds United have another new signing sealed - taking the club’s summer spend to an approximate £75m with five more weeks of the transfer window still remaining.

Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri was unveiled as the club’s seventh signing of the summer on Saturday, joining the Whites for £15.6m from Lille on a four-year deal.

If Leeds have their way, another huge signing will soon follow as the club remain in negotiations with Feyenoord in their bid to sign another Brazilian star in winger Igor Paixio.

The club also remain on the hunt for a new striker and maintain interest in Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

There are still four more weeks to complete summer transfer business with the window not closing until 7pm on Monday, September 1.

But Leeds have already now spent approximately £75.15m on new signings as it stands as part of a summer which has seen 14 men ‘in’ if including those back from loan spells.

Two such players flew out with the first team squad to Germany but one man who stayed behind features among three major doubts at a time when 16 players have already left the club this summer.

It’s already a very long list and here we run through every in, out and doubt of the summer transfer window so far.

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal.

1. OUT: Rasmus Kristensen

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal. | Getty Images

Club: Tottenham Hotspur.

2. OUT: Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth.

3. OUT: Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Club: Real Betis.

4. OUT: Junior Firpo (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Real Betis. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Club: Unattached

5. OUT: Josuha Guilavogui (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Unattached | Getty Images

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal.

6. OUT: Max McFadden (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal. | Getty Images

