Leeds United confirm deadline day activity status as £2.5m defender signs contract
The 24-year-old flew into England on deadline day after saying farewell to Swiss Super League side St Gallen with a goal in their Europa Conference League draw with Trabzonspor on Thursday night.
Schmidt has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road and is expected to provide back-up and competition for both Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle, alongside Sam Byram. But Schmidt’s versatility has allowed him to play in almost every outfield position in a career that began with Lausaane-Sport in his native Switzerland.
A club statement confirmed the deal and that there will be no further incoming or outgoing business in the final half an hour of the window. Leeds entered the final eight days with a desire to add four players to Daniel Farke’s ranks and Schmidt completes the quartet. A hope of adding a fifth, in an offensive position, dwindled away as the last day of the window progressed.
The statement read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Isaac Schmidt from Swiss Super League side St. Gallen. The 24-year-old joins the club in a permanent deal, agreeing a four-year contract until the summer of 2028. Offering versatility to Daniel Farke’s side with his ability to play in a number of positions, primarily a full-back, Schmidt can operate on either side of the pitch in defensive areas, as well as further forward.
“Our latest signing has received international recognition early in his career as well, having been capped twice for Switzerland Under 20s, with matches coming against Portugal and England. Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Isaac to Elland Road, where he will now wear the number 33 shirt. The club’s second signing of transfer deadline day, and eighth overall throughout the summer, his arrival concludes the incomings and outgoings at Elland Road.” Leeds will count it as a win that they managed to keep hold of Willy Gnonto, despite interest and a bid from Everton this summer. The club remained confident in the final week that they would not lose any further key players and the only question mark lingered over Joe Gelhardt, who might have been permitted to seek a loan exit had Leeds brought in another forward. A bid for Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United fell short at the start of the week and Leeds say they did not return to the negotiating table despite reports of a cash plus Joel Piroe offer from the Sheffield Star. Interest in Roland Sallai of SC Frieburg did not translate to an agreement with the Bundesliga club for the Hungarian international. The Whites could hand debuts to new signings Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon and Ao Tanaka on Saturday when Hull City visit Elland Road, but Schmidt’s arrival was too late for him to be registered in time to play.
