Leeds United have confirmed that a £2.5m deal for versatile full-back Isaac Schmidt has concluded their summer transfer window activity.

“Our latest signing has received international recognition early in his career as well, having been capped twice for Switzerland Under 20s, with matches coming against Portugal and England. Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Isaac to Elland Road, where he will now wear the number 33 shirt. The club’s second signing of transfer deadline day, and eighth overall throughout the summer, his arrival concludes the incomings and outgoings at Elland Road.” Leeds will count it as a win that they managed to keep hold of Willy Gnonto, despite interest and a bid from Everton this summer. The club remained confident in the final week that they would not lose any further key players and the only question mark lingered over Joe Gelhardt, who might have been permitted to seek a loan exit had Leeds brought in another forward. A bid for Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United fell short at the start of the week and Leeds say they did not return to the negotiating table despite reports of a cash plus Joel Piroe offer from the Sheffield Star. Interest in Roland Sallai of SC Frieburg did not translate to an agreement with the Bundesliga club for the Hungarian international. The Whites could hand debuts to new signings Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon and Ao Tanaka on Saturday when Hull City visit Elland Road, but Schmidt’s arrival was too late for him to be registered in time to play.