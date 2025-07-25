Leeds United have made an official €30m-plus transfer bid for a marquee summer target.

Leeds United have made an official bid for one of their summer transfer window marquee targets as they attempt to bolster Daniel Farke's attacking options.

The YEP understands that Leeds have placed a bid of €30m for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão, as per reports from Sky Sports.

Earlier reports in Europe this week suggesting a €35m bid were wide of the mark but the Whites remain in negotiations with the Dutch side for a player they believe could be a difference maker in their Premier League survival fight.

Leeds' recruitment efforts thus far have concentrated on putting the building blocks in place to make them difficult to play against and more physical.

The vast majority of the first tranche of signings in the window have been defenders and midfielders.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri is now in the final stages of completing his €16m and €2m in add-ons move and going through a medical in Germany today. The Brazilian would be the seventh addition.

Could be signing number eight

Leeds hope that Paixão could be number eight, although Feyenoord are reluctant to sell a star man who added 30 goal contributions in the Eredivisie last season.

As the YEP reported early last week, Leeds met with Paixão's representatives to present their project and sources in the Netherlands suggest the Brazilian's camp were impressed.

The player himself is keen on a move to the Premier League. Marseille have also been in hot pursuit of the 25-year-old but despite days of negotiating have failed to come to an agreement with the Dutch side.

Part of Leeds' recruitment strategy this summer was to identify 'stretch' targets who represent deals that might be difficult for a newly-promoted side to pull off.

One of the 49ers Enterprises mantras has been 'doing difficult stuff' and the Paixão transfer falls into that category.

His ability to make something out of nothing and create serious danger in the final third could be vital for a team who will enjoy a lot less possession than they did in the Championship.

Though Leeds have already taken on a more solid and physical look, it is clear they need more up top if they are to score the goals they need to finish above the drop zone.

Leeds are back in action for the final friendly of their German pre-season training camp on Saturday but it is currently thought unlikely that Perri will get his FIFA clearance in time to play.

Anton Stach, however, is expected to be involved having completed his move earlier this week.