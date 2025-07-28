"I couldn't" - Promotion-winning Leeds United boss makes declaration on brilliant Whites role return
Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has declared the difficulties of managing one side - never mind two - after his brief ‘Whites role’ return.
Grayson, who steered Leeds to promotion out of the League One doldrums, became the new boss of National League side Hartlepool United last month and his new side took on a Leeds XI on Saturday afternoon in a pre-season friendly.
The game also acted as a testimonial for Pools stalwart Nicky Featherstone and on a day of celebration Grayson was brilliantly named as manager of both sides on the matchday team-sheet.
Against a Leeds team featuring Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, Grayson’s actual side then recorded a 3-0 victory - after which the ex-Whites boss took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on being in charge of both teams.
“Managing one team is hard enough but two teams!!!” wrote Grayson, accompanied with a photograph of the teamsheet.
“At least I couldn’t get beat!”
