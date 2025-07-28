Leeds United’s new giant German midfielder Anton Stach made his Whites debut in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly v Paderborn.

Anton Stach has given his Leeds United debut verdict with a Whites admission, thumbs up and ‘learning by doing’ stance.

Giant German international midfielder Stach was unveiled as the club’s sixth signing of the summer at the start of last week but did not get his FIFA international clearance in time for Tuesday’s friendly against SC Verl.

Stach, though, went straight into the starting line up for Saturday’s second behind-closed-doors friendly against SC Paderborn and helped his side to a 3-2 victory in which Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha bagged a goal apiece.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Stach gave a general thumbs up to the performance and in particular keeping a clean sheet and indeed leading after a challenging first half.

Stach, though, admitted his side would need to work on their defending after conceding twice after the break yet overall saluted the victory as a deserved result.

“We have to work on it - but in the end I think it's okay”

Asked if a 3-2 scoreline was fair, Stach reasoned: “Yeah, I think in the first half, Paderborn did really well.

“I think they had good possession, they changed the positions every time and we had some struggle with it. But it was fine, we took the lead then and a clean sheet in the first half, in a difficult half, so this was good..

“I think in the second half it was a little bit better, we had some more control, even in the defence - and we conceded two goals. We have to work on it but in the end I think it's okay."

Pressed on what it was like getting to know his teammates on the pitch, Stach declared that ‘learning by doing’ was the best course of action.

“It's way better to play with them on the pitch,” said the German.

“Of course it's important off the pitch to get to know everybody but on the pitch you have to learn the ways of how everybody is working and how everybody is playing.

"I think the best is learning by doing when you have a match."