Giant Brazilian stopper Lucas Perri has joined Leeds United from Lyon as the club’s new goalkeeper.

New Whites stopper Lucas Perri has declared his Leeds United security hope and outlined his biggest strengths with an exciting attacking message.

Perri arrives with 49 appearances for Lyon under his belt and says he is intent on transmitting trust and security in the Whites back line whilst also contributing an exciting attacking threat by starting fast counters.

“For me, this is really important”...

Speaking to LUTV, Perri was asked what he thought his biggest strengths were as a keeper and reasoned: “I don't like to speak much about tactical things.

“But the thing I want the most as a goalkeeper is for the people to see me and for it to transmit a sense of trust, security, the calmness that the players, the fans, the staff and everybody can look at me in the goal and feel safety and feel calm.

"I think this is the most important, for the goalkeeper to transmit this sensation I think. For me, this is really importan. After this the thing I love to do the most is making saves, creating fast counter attacks and that's it."