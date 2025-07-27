Leeds United fans are awaiting news on the pursuit of Igor Paixao during the summer transfer window

Leeds United have had an exceptionally busy summer transfer window so far, signing seven new stars as they prepare to take on the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal after a two-year hiatus.

Lucas Perri is the latest addition to Daniel Farke’s squad with the goalkeeper now the fourth glovesman in the squad. The Brazilian goalkeeper, for whom Leeds paid Lille €16m plus €2m in add-ons, has now joined Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha in Elland Road’s newest faces.

However, there is still one more deal that Leeds fans are praying will make it over the line and Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief writer Graham Smyth has provided a positive, yet realistic, update to the faithful supporters.

Graham Smyth on Igor Paixao to Leeds United

Ongoing discussions are still continuing over Brazilian star Igor Paixao with Leeds now ready to pay £28 million plus add-ons.

Taking to his X account, Smyth offered fans Daniel Farke’s latest verdict on how the summer transfer is progressing, with the German manager reportedly saying: “ ‘So far, so good. Says recruitment dept/club are fulfilling what was planned ‘step by step’.

“Negotiations ongoing with Feyenoord, who wanted more than the first offer for Igor Piaxao. OM struggling to match Leeds it seems.”

Ligue 1’s Marseille and Serie A’s Roma are continuing to monitor the situation but the soon-to-be Premier League side appear the most likely recipients of the 25-year-old forward’s signature with Sky Sports’ Zinny Boswell adding the Whites are “locked in negotiations” with the Dutch club.

Smyth was then asked by a fan on his gut feeling surrounding the continuing saga to which he emphatically replied: “My gut can’t be heard over the pounding of my heart. Scores goal from nothing and takes good corners. He’d take what is already very good window to another level.

“Feels like if there’s a pole position Leeds are in, as it stands. Count no chickens. Hardest deal to do so far.”

Paixao joined the Eredivisie side in 2022 after eight years attached to Coritiba in his homeland. After a slow start to his career in Europe, the forward saw a vast improvement in 2024/25 and ended the season with 16 goals from 34 league appearances.

