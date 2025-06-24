Leeds United expect competition to heat up for midfielder Habib Diarra.

A fresh rival has emerged in the race for Habib Diarra as reports surface of interest from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

Diarra is a known target for Leeds, who are believed to have tabled at least one offer for the RC Strasbourg midfielder and captain following reports from L’Equipe of a £22million bid. The 21-year-old Senegal international is seen as a less likely addition than other options in his position, thanks in part to the expected level of interest from elsewhere.

And an example of the competition Leeds might face in pursuing Diarra has emerged with reports in France naming Atletico Madrid as potential rivals. RMC Sport claim the La Liga outfit have been ‘tracking’ the Strasbourg midfielder this season, and in recent weeks have made contact with both the player’s representatives and current club.

In a potential blow for Leeds, the report adds that Diarra views Atleti’s interest ‘positively’, given they can provide Champions League football next season - an upgrade on the Europa Conference League action at Strasbourg - following their third-place league finish. Elland Road chiefs cannot offer any kind of European football and as a newly-promoted club, cannot even guarantee top-flight action beyond next season.

Diego Simeone’s side are not thought to be pushing to get a deal done swiftly, however, with the report adding no level of negotiations have taken place with Strasbourg, rather they are said to have just enquired. That leaves them behind Leeds for now, given at least one formal offer has come from Elland Road.

Leeds’ main issue in the race for Diarra appears to be the expected level of competition, with the belief being Strasbourg are open to a sale of their midfielder and captain. Indeed the French club’s own president, Marc Keller, admitted earlier this month he made a promise to the Senegal international that he can leave this year if the right bid comes in.

"There's one player who's due to leave based on a promise I made to him two years ago: our captain, Habib Diarra,” Keller told RMC’s After Foot show. "When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn't leave until June 2025. So if we get an interesting offer for him and for us, he could leave."

It remains to be seen whether Diarra would consider a move to Elland Road at some point later in the window, but recruitment chiefs are believed to have other targets on their summer shortlist. Leeds want to improve the physicality of Daniel Farke’s squad and as such, are fans of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki - albeit they are yet to officially bid, contrary to recent reports.

Leeds have also been linked with interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, who could leave St James’ Park in search of more regular football having fallen behind the top-level trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. The 27-year-old is into the final year of his Magpies contract and reports have suggested he could be available for £10-15m.