The latest news from Elland Road as Leeds United confirm their latest summer transfer window signing ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s impressive summer transfer window shows no signs of slowing after the Whites completed a deal believed to be worth an initial £17.3 million for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

The twice-capped Germany international has been routinely linked with a move to Elland Road over the last two months and has now become Daniel Farke’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window after putting pen-to-paper on a four-year contract on Monday. Stach becomes the second addition to the Whites midfield ranks after another long-term target was secured with the signature of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After boosting their defensive ranks with the triple addition of Udinese centre back Jaka Bijol, Wolfsburg star Sebastiaan Bornauw and Sweden international Gabriel Gudmundsson and landing Germany forward Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer, the Whites remain keen to continue strengthening their squad before they host Everton in the final game of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Despite spending around £60 million during the summer transfer window, the YEP’s Graham Smyth understands Leeds are still in the market for three key additions.

Graham said: “Leeds are still in the market for three key additions to the starting XI, namely a striker, left winger and a goalkeeper but further signings are expected to give Farke more strength in depth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Most likely’ move for Whites transfer target confirmed

Leeds have been strongly linked with a move for Feyenoord star Igor Paixão in recent weeks and reports have suggested the Whites have helped discussions with the Brazilian winger’s representatives.

The former Cortiba star joined the Eredivisie giants during the summer of 2022 and has gone on to score 39 goals and provide 29 assists in 129 appearances in all competitions over the last three years. Paixão has also enjoyed extensive experience in the Champions League and Europa League during his time in the Netherlands and has won the Eredivisie title, Dutch Cup and Super Cup over the last three seasons.

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action,

His form has attracted interest from a number of clubs and both Leeds and Ligue 1 club Marseille have both reportedly followed up on that interest in recent weeks. Dutch outlet Voetbal International has claimed talks between the French outfit and Feyenoord ‘have not yet resulted in an agreement’ and reveals Marseille are expected to send a ‘final offer’ on Tuesday. However, there is also a claim there is a greater chance Paixão will remain with Feyenoord rather than end his three-year stint at the De Kuip Stadium before the end of the summer transfer window.