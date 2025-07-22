The latest news from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Leeds United will have six new signings available for their first game of the new Premier League season as Everton travel to Elland Road for the final fixture of the opening weekend of the campaign.

However, it is one of their Championship title heroes that has been backed to surprise top flight defences this season by a former Whites manager. Daniel Farke’s squad has been boosted by the additions of defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw, midfield duo Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff and forward Lukas Nmecha since the end of last season and further additions are expected.

At least one more attacking player and a goalkeeper are believed to be on the agenda before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September. No matter what happens between now and the end of the summer trading, former Leeds boss Neil Warnock has pointed to current Whites winger Dan James as one player he feels can ‘surprise a few people’ during the upcoming campaign.

The 56-times capped Wales international scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions last season as Daniel Farke’s side pipped Burnley to the Championship title and secured a return to the Premier League. With under a month to go until the big kick-off, Warnock revealed his admiration for James and is looking forward to seeing the winger in action in the top flight once again.

He told talkSPORT: “My favourite, I know he’s not an out-and-out Premiership player, but I love Dan James. He’ll be fed up of me telling him that, but he is. I love players who get on the ball and run at people, and he’s just signed a new contract. I’m pleased about that. I do like Daniel. I think he’s going to surprise a few people this year.”

Whites promotion hero released

Mateusz Klich was part of the Leeds United squad that finished ninth in the 2020/21 Premier League table. | GARETH COPLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United cult hero Mateusz Klich is now a free agent after it was confirmed he had been released by MLS outfit Atlanta United.

Klich became a hugely popular figure during his six-year stay at Elland Road as he made over 170 appearances for the Whites and was part of the Whites squad that claimed the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020. The midfielder remained with the club until January 2023 when he was given a guard of honour before completing a free transfer move to MLS side DC United where he worked under England legend Wayne Rooney.

Speaking after his exit was confirmed, Klich said: “I wish I could stay, but I have never enjoyed being on the bench and I want to play as much as I can in the coming years and that is why I am closing this chapter, but I will never forget my time in Yorkshire."

After spending almost two years in the American capital, Klich joined MLS rivals Atlanta United in December last year - but he has now been released after making just 16 appearances.

Atlanta’s chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said: “Mateusz was a true professional during his time with the club. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”