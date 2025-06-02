Leeds United have been freshly linked with interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United-linked goalkeeper Noel Törnqvist admits it is ‘fun’ to read up on reports linking him with a move away from Mjällby, admitting he dreams of playing in England.

Törnqvist has regularly emerged as a possible target for Leeds across multiple transfer windows and was most recently linked with a move to Elland Road in December of last year. His name resurfaced last week, with Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt claiming interest in the 22-year-old had been reignited.

Mjällby have enjoyed an excellent start to their 2025 Allsvenskan campaign, with the Swedish minnows currently top of the table, and that form has seen a number of their players attract interest from elsewhere. As such, the recent report from FotbollDirekt claimed a price-tag worth 20 million Swedish krona - which amounts to just £1.54m - had been put on the promising goalkeeper, who only recently signed a contract extension until 2028.

Leeds aren’t thought to be the only club keeping tabs on Törnqvist, with the report also suggesting a host of the bigger Swedish sides are circling. But as Mjällby’s impressive form continued with a 2-0 win over Varnamo on Sunday, the reported Whites target responded to questions surrounding his future.

“Of course it’s fun,” Törnqvist told FotbollDirekt of links to Leeds. “It means you’re doing something well. I answer the same thing so it’s quite boring, but now it’s like that. It’s proof that you’re doing it well and I take it in stride. At the same time, there’s more focus here but it’s fun to hear about it.”

Leeds will hope their renewed Premier League status can attract top players to Elland Road this summer, with former CEO Angus Kinnear regularly highlighting the difficulty of selling Championship football to prospective targets. Recruitment chiefs will hope the lure of top-flight football can aid their summer transfer business and it is certainly something reported target Törnqvist would like to experience.

Asked whether a move to the Premier League would be his dream, the Swedish youth international emphatically replied: “Of course it is. I would be lying if I said otherwise. England and Italy are probably the main destinations that I have had since I was little. We’ll see what happens.”

Resurfacing links to Törnqvist were inevitable this summer with Leeds known to be in the market for a new goalkeeper. Other reports would suggest they are prioritising someone with more experience, however, with the Daily Mail recently claiming there is interest in Newcastle United’s Nick Pope.

The report suggested Leeds were among several Premier League clubs eyeing a possible move for Pope, who could be on the move if Newcastle reignite interest in Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford as expected. Trafford is thought to have agreed personal terms on a move to St James’ Park last summer but could now cost £30m, having enjoyed an outstanding campaign between the posts at Turf Moor.

Similar links to the likes of Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher - who is now closing in on a move to Brentford - Wolves’ Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton would suggest experience is the key for a first-choice option at Leeds. It remains to be seen if Törnqvist might come in as second-choice but Elland Road chiefs will have more pressing concerns to address.

