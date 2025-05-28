Leeds United have been linked with the 22-year-old for several transfer windows.

Leeds United have been linked with fresh interest in Swedish goalkeeper Noel Törnqvist who could be available for a bargain price this summer.

Törnqvist was named as a reported target for Leeds ahead of the January transfer window amid growing uncertainty over the future of Illan Meslier. Daniel Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper was eventually dropped in April and did not play any of his side’s final seven games, with second-choice Karl Darlow filling in.

But neither Meslier nor Darlow are expected to claim that No.1 spot in the Premier League and so Leeds will be expected to sign a new first-choice shot-stopper this summer. And now fresh reports have emerged surrounding interest in previous target Törnqvist.

Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt, who initially reported on interest back in December, claim there is growing interest in Törnqvist and his teammates - namely midfielder Elliot Stroud and striker Abdoulie Manneh - following Mjällby’s impressive start to the 2025 campaign. Anders Torstensson’s side, a minnow in comparison to the likes of Malmo and AIK, are currently top of the Allsvenskan after 12 games.

A large aspect of their early success has been a strong defensive unit, with Törnqvist conceding just 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets so far. And according to FotbollDirekt, that form has reignited interest from West Yorkshire, with Leeds ‘still in the picture’ alongside several other Swedish clubs.

As such, Mjällby sporting director Hasse Larsson is said to have slapped a price tag of 20million Swedish krona on his goalkeeper, which amounts to just £1.54m. That represents a big money sale for a club of their size but for any Premier League outfit, it could present a major bargain if 22-year-old Törnqvist continues on his current trajectory.

Leeds United could hold transfer edge in £1.5m race

And while other Swedish clubs might also be keen on Törnqvist, Leeds would be expected to have an edge on them all. Not only will they be more financially able to meet Mjällby’s £1.54m price-tag and offer a superior contract package, their newfound Premier League status is another obvious pull as a league Törnqvist dreams of playing in.

Asked in 2023 by Fotbollskanalen where he hopes his future lies, the Swedish youth international said: “It’s probably the Premier League and English football. You always remember when you were smaller with Saturdays at 4pm. You might have had a match of your own in the morning, then you met some friends and watched English football. So, England is the dream destination.”

Whether Leeds pursue a move for Törnqvist remains to be seen, and it is also unclear whether the young goalkeeper would be drafted in as first-choice, given he is still only 22 and has never played outside of his native Sweden. Farke’s desire for top-level experience is known and that is no more important than between the posts, particularly given the attention on that position last season.

Leeds have been linked with more experienced options since winning promotion back to the Premier League, including the likes of Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale and second-choice Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. But with Karl Darlow turning 35 in October, it is feasible to also see Elland Road recruitment chiefs plan for further ahead.

