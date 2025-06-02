Leeds United are gearing up for their most important summer in recent memory as the return of Premier League football edges closer.

For recruitment teams up and down the country, the art is in striking balance and Leeds United are no different.

A successful squad must be balanced, financial accounts must be balanced and a balance must be found between optimism and realism when identifying targets. Since taking complete control two years ago, 49ers Enterprises have largely struck that balance but a fresh challenge awaits this summer.

Promotion back to the top-flight has left Leeds preparing for what chairman Paraag Marathe has described as the most important summer in decades, with reports suggesting Daniel Farke could have up to £150million to spend. Recruitment chiefs will already be lining up prospective targets, with top-level reinforcements needed across the board.

Put simply, Leeds need to sign a core of players who will lift the squad up to Premier League-level while also providing experience. As such, they have been linked with interest in a host of top-flight stars including the likes of James McAtee, Emi Buendia, Beto and Caoimhin Kelleher.

The latter already looks set to move elsewhere, however, with Kelleher’s imminent £18million move to Brentford highlighting the battle Leeds have on their hands in landing top targets. Whether the Liverpool back-up - or any other reported target for that matter - was a serious option for Elland Road chiefs remains to be seen, but the point remains: top-quality players attract top-quality interest.

The prospect of playing for Leeds United needs little selling. A one-club city with the momentum of a Championship title win, significant financial backing and a fanbase unlike any other. But as a newly-promoted team, they can’t yet sell Premier League stability.

Brentford can offer Premier League stability, at least to a greater extent than any newly-promoted side. Everton are also a more established top-flight outfit and appear to be shopping in similar circles, with reports of interest in Elland Road targets Callum Wilson and Gustavo Hamer. And while the potential of Leeds to continue climbing is there for all to see, so too is the challenge they face to avoid another relegation.

Could Leeds United look to Europe for their transfer targets?

Competition from those more established Premier League teams could prove an issue but, having spent two years recruiting as a Championship side, 49ers have found ways around it already. An obvious avenue is to lean on Farke’s knowledge of German football to identify targets who maybe aren’t as popular closer to home.

Ilia Gruev was a relative unknown when arriving from Werder Bremen two years ago but the most notable success story is Ao Tanaka, whose £3m move from German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf has proven to be a shrewd piece of business. The Japan international was seemingly not on the radar of top Premier League clubs but already looks ready to mix it with the best.

Established Premier League sides have adopted similar approaches in their early top-flight years, with Thomas Frank’s Brentford signing several players either of Danish nationality or from the Danish Superliga following promotion in 2021. Similarly, Wolves leaned on their Portuguese connections when coming up in 2018, signing Rui Patricio, Diogo Jota, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Vinagre in their first transfer window as a returning top-flight outfit.

Solely recruiting lesser-known, European talent also carries obvious risk, as Leeds know all too well from their summer 2023 window in which there was heavy focus on Red Bull players. But 49ers are expected to adopt a hybrid approach, balancing the need for Premier League experience with the value for money that can be discovered elsewhere.

What’s certain is that Leeds must get the vast majority of their transfer decisions right, something the 49ers have a strong record on since arriving two years ago. They struck a fine balance in recruiting for Championship promotion but Premier League survival presents a different challenge entirely.

