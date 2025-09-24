Leeds United summer exit Patrick Bamford has been heavily linked with a move to Spain.

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has attempted to dispel rumours surrounding a move for Patrick Bamford ahead of his side's midweek fixture against Alaves.

Bamford has been without a club since mutually agreeing to terminate his Leeds United contract a year early in August. The 32-year-old was already behind Joel Piroe in the pecking order at No.9 before seeing Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin come through the door, effectively pushing him back to fourth-choice.

Daniel Farke had an open and honest conversation with the two-time title winner, who he insisted needed to find a club where he can be the main man and play regularly - something that would not happen at Leeds. Speculation as to where the striker might end up has been scarce but now interesting reports of a move to Getafe emerged on Tuesday.

Journalist Matteo Moretto initially posted on X: “Getafe is very close to signing free agent striker Patrick Bamford.” He then followed that with an update later in the evening, writing: “Getafe-Bamford, today the parties will finalise the last details. The footballer, ready to fly to Spain.”

Getafe are in the middle of a busy period domestically, with the second of three games in a week at home to Alaves this evening. Bordalas spoke with the media ahead of that game on Tuesday but would not be drawn on links with Bamford, insisting: "it's just a rumour.”

La Liga move could be great for Patrick Bamford

While nothing has been confirmed yet, a move to Getafe could be great for Bamford, offering him the opportunity to play top-flight European football for a competitive outfit. Bordalas’ side have three wins and nine points from their opening five games of the 2025/26 campaign, enough to leave them eighth in the table and within touching distance of an early European spot.

And while Getafe have just gone to Barcelona’s Camp Nou and lost 3-0, former Leeds man Bamford could have the chance to walk out at the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in March. A move to Getafe will also offer him the opportunity to reunite with a host of former Elland Road colleagues.

Junior Firpo left Leeds for Real Betis earlier in the summer, having seen his contract expire, while Mateo Joseph, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon are currently out on loan at Mallorca, Valencia and Villarreal respectively. The latter are also coached by Carlos Corberan, who worked with Bamford during Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge at Elland Road.

Speaking in a post on his personal Instagram account in the aftermath of his Leeds departure, Bamford said: "Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently it is all too raw for me to reflect on immediately. But in the years to come I will look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy and pride and be super happy with what I have achieved. I want to thank all the managers I played under but especially Marcelo Bielsa. I don't know where the club would be without the foundations he laid."