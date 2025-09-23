The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as current and former Leeds United players make the headlines

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was much cause for celebration on Saturday afternoon as Leeds United came from a goal down to beat Premier League rivals Wolves and earn their first away win of the season.

After falling behind to a Ladislav Krejci goal inside the opening eight minutes, the Whites hit back and secured their first win since the opening game of the season with goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor as the summer signings all grabbed their first goals for the club. There was relief for Calvert-Lewin in particular as he took the first steps towards silencing some of the doubters and the 11-times capped England striker also earned praise from Whites boss Daniel Farke in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the win, Farke sad of Calvert-Lewin: “We know what Dominic Calvert-Lewin is capable of doing for us. We went for it after that goal. Dominic is a proven goalscorer – he has the instinct of where he has to be. He is outstanding with his head. It was never in doubt. We don’t even have to speak about it. He is a proven player at this level, pretty mature, leads the line and is smart in his tactical behaviour. He’s a goal threat up front. It’s just a matter of getting him fit today. An impressive away performance, full compliment to him.”

As he looks to build on his maiden goal for the Whites, one recent report has claimed Leeds had to see off some strong competition before landing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer this summer. In a widespread analysis of the Whites financial situation and their summer transfer window business, the iNews have claimed the former Everton striker provoked ‘some serious discussions’ within Newcastle United, Manchester United and Serie A giants AC Milan following his departure from the Toffees.

Former Whites striker set for shock La Liga move

Leeds won promotion back to the Premiership last season | Getty Images

Former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is reportedly close to landing a surprise move to a Spanish club that have made an impressive start to the new La Liga season.

Bamford initially joined the Whites from Middlesbrough during the summer of 2018 and went on to help the club to two successful promotion campaigns during a seven-year stay at Elland Road. After scoring 60 goals in 205 appearances and earning a solitary England cap, Bamford’s time with Leeds was brought to a close this summer when it was confirmed the striker and the club had mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a post on his personal Instagram account in the aftermath of his departure, Bamford said: "Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently it is all too raw for me to reflect on immediately. But in the years to come I will look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy and pride and be super happy with what I have achieved. I want to thank all the managers I played under but especially Marcelo Bielsa. I don't know where the club would be without the foundations he laid."

As it stands, Bamford remains without a club - although a recent report in Spain has suggested he is close to secure a move over the coming days. After being linked with several clubs across the Championship and a shock move to the MLS, Bamford now appears to be closing in on a deal to join La Liga club Getafe, who are currently sat in eighth place in Spanish football’s top tier after collecting nine points from their opening five games of the season.

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto posted on X: “Getafe is very close to signing free agent striker Patrick Bamford.”

Your next Leeds United read: Bournemouth boss reveals fresh injury blow with major doubt for Leeds United trip