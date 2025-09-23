20 free agents still available to Leeds United including former Newcastle United and Arsenal players

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 20:00 BST

There are some intriguing options available on a list of free agents as several former Premier League stars remain without a club.

The benefits of Leeds United’s summer transfer window business were clearly shown in Saturday’s crucial 3-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolves.

All three goalscorers found the net at Molineux as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all found the net for the first time this season and several other summer additions also produced eye-catching displays to help Daniel Farke’s men rack up their first away win since returning to the Premier League.

In total, the Whites brought in ten new faces before the summer transfer window came to a close earlier this month as the Elland Road hierarchy spent around £100 million to boost Farke’s ranks ahead of the return to the top flight. All eyes are now on the January transfer window - but there are still a number of free agents available to the Whites after they left their clubs over the summer months.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United transfer news as Fulham boss outlines Harry Wilson contract talks and Whites move stance

Last club: Arsenal

1. Takehiro Tomiyasu

Last club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Al-Hilal

2. Renan Lodi

Last club: Al-Hilal | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Tottenham Hotspur

3. Sergio Reguilon

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Brentford

4. Josh Dasilva

Last club: Brentford | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Al-Duhail

5. Hakim Ziyech

Last club: Al-Duhail | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: PSV Eindhoven

6. Rick Karsdorp

Last club: PSV Eindhoven | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice