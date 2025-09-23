The benefits of Leeds United’s summer transfer window business were clearly shown in Saturday’s crucial 3-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolves.

All three goalscorers found the net at Molineux as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all found the net for the first time this season and several other summer additions also produced eye-catching displays to help Daniel Farke’s men rack up their first away win since returning to the Premier League.

In total, the Whites brought in ten new faces before the summer transfer window came to a close earlier this month as the Elland Road hierarchy spent around £100 million to boost Farke’s ranks ahead of the return to the top flight. All eyes are now on the January transfer window - but there are still a number of free agents available to the Whites after they left their clubs over the summer months.

