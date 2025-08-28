Patrick Bamford says the way his situation at Leeds United has been handled recently makes it ‘too raw’ for him to reflect on, after agreeing to terminate his contract at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds confirmed on Thursday evening that Bamford’s time at the club had come to an end by mutual agreement, a year prior to the end of his current contract. In a statement the club paid tribute to his contribution to a pair of Championship titles and his work off the pitch with the fans and local community.

Bamford’s struggle for gametime last season left him frustrated but he played a full part in the celebrations of his second promotion to the top flight as a Leeds player. This summer however he was informed by manager Daniel Farke that he was no longer in the first team plans and he was made to train with the Under 21s instead of the seniors. Farke’s position was that Bamford’s ability and experience meant he should be a main man but that was not possible at Leeds so a parting of ways was best. Though Bamford initially appeared determined to stay and fight for his place at Leeds, it became clear there was no way back and he came to a financial agreement with the club to depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video posted on social media to mark his farewell, Bamford says the manner of the exit and the way things have been ‘handled’ make it too difficult for him to give his full reflections. But he has put on record his gratitude to club staff, the fans and team-mates who became good friends.

He said: “As many of you will have seen, my time at Leeds United has come to an end. I arrived here in 2018 a young lad and looking for a new challenge, and I found a new home here in Yorkshire.

“The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community. As in any walk of life, there have been challenges, and we've had our ups and downs as the song goes, but I've always felt strongly connected with both fans and the community. But as I leave here, I'm a married man to my beautiful wife, Michaela, and we have two beautiful girls who were born here in Yorkshire.

“Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently, it's all a little bit too raw to reflect on immediately, but I think in the years to come and further down the line, I'll look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy, pride and be super happy with what I've achieved and the fact that I was able to wear this number nine shirt in front of you guys for this many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to take this moment to thank everyone who was involved in bringing me to Leeds United, and also all the staff at the training ground and Elland Road who work tirelessly behind the scenes. Their work is not often seen by the fans, but it really does lay the foundations for all of us to achieve what we do on the pitch, they really are the heartbeat of the club. Over the years here at Leeds, I've shared the dressing room with some amazing guys. Some I can now call friends for life - to name a few Klichy, Pablo, Bill, Coops, Stuey, Kalv and the guys I’ve shared the dressing room with more recently who achieved an amazing feat last year.

“I’d also like to thank the managers I’ve had the chance to work with whilst here, especially Marcelo. I don’t know where the club would be without the foundations he laid. Under his guidance, I was able to achieve my dream I've had since a young boy, playing for England.

“And of course, finally, I'd like to thank you fans. I know at times it's been frustrating, and you've probably pulled your hair out at points as well, but together, in these seven years, we've celebrated some of the best moments in the club's recent history. I know I've still got a lot more to give and a lot more football to play, but for now, I'll see you around. Your number nine, Patrick.”