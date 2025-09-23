Leeds United are set for a string of interesting reunions over the coming weeks as former players turn out for Premier League opponents. Daniel Farke’s side welcome Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road over the next fortnight, both of whom boast ex-Whites midfielders within their ranks.

Elland Road is not the most forgiving environment and returning players deemed to have wronged the club by fans will certainly know where they stand. Those same supporters remain loyal and appreciative of others to have worn the famous white shirt, however, with chants of ‘you’re Leeds, and you know you are’ expected at different points of the season.

All in all, 15 former Leeds stars could play a part in their respective team’s trip to LS11 between now and May, with some very interesting returns on the horizon. Below, the YEP takes a look at when those particular players are due back.

1 . Tyler Adams - Bournemouth (September 27) The midfielder's sole campaign at Elland Road was plagued by injury and ended in relegation. Joined Bournemouth in a deal worth £20m following Leeds' drop into the Championship and has started every game so far this season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Cook - Bournemouth (September 27) Came through the academy at Leeds before leaving for Bournemouth in 2016. Still well regarded in and around Elland Road. Will have to recover from a shoulder injury that kept him out last weekend, however. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Cook - Bournemouth Came through the academy at Leeds before leaving for Bournemouth in 2016. Still well regarded in and around Elland Road. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Djed Spence - Tottenham Hotspur (October 4) Spent the first-half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Elland Road but was sent back early by Daniel Farke. Has enjoyed a real renaissance at Spurs, playing regularly and impressing enough to earn an England call-up recently. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Archie Gray - Tottenham Hotspur (October 4) Leeds' academy star left for Spurs in a £40m deal last summer and has continued to prove one of England's most promising youngsters. Premier League minutes have been a little limited under Thomas Frank. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire Photo Sales