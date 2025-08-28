Leeds United have confirmed a triple exit with two loan departures and a mutual agreement to terminate a contract.

Hot on the heels of Isaac Schmidt and Largie Ramazani's season-long loan moves to Werder Bremen and Valencia respectively, Leeds have confirmed the end of Patrick Bamford's time at Elland Road. A storied seven year stint included two promotions to the Premier League and a 17-goal top flight campaign that led to an England cap.

Bamford, who struggled for game time last season, was informed earlier this summer that he was no longer in Daniel Farke's plans and would not be training with the senior squad. Farke elected not to take the striker to Sweden for the first pre-season game and told the media that a player of Bamford's calibre and experience should be a 'main man' somewhere else. Since then Bamford has had some involvement with the Under 21s but in order to further his career came to a financial agreement with Leeds to part ways, a year prior to the end of his current contract. He departs having made 205 appearances for the Whites, scoring 60 times in the process and adding 25 assists.

A club statement paid tribute to his contribution to the club's history, seven years on from a move from Middlesbrough, and his efforts off the pitch. The forward donated thousands of pounds so that Beeston Primary pupils could access brand new ipads, put money behind the bar for Leeds fans to celebrate this summer’s promotion and was moved to reach out to a family going through a tragic bereavement this summer.

It read: "Leeds United can confirm that a mutual agreement has been reached with Patrick Bamford which will see the striker leave the club this summer. After seven years with the Whites, the forward departs Elland Road as a two-time champion and double promotion winner. He will forever be a part of our proud history.

"Bamford joined the club in 2018 from Middlesbrough and instantly endeared himself to supporters. Wearing the famous number 9 shirt throughout his time at Elland Road, he would score many crucial goals and be part of some incredible moments. His determination and fight on the pitch was matched by his professionalism and dedication to the surrounding community away from it.

“Patrick’s commitment to supporting important campaigns and causes whilst also engaging with fans in need across our region saw him regularly attending Foundation events, as well as arranging his own under-the-radar personable moments away from the public eye. There has never been any doubt in Patrick’s enthusiasm in representing Leeds United and his understanding of respecting our famous club badge. He has given everything to the cause and is welcome back at Elland Road, anytime. Thank you Patrick and good luck in your next steps, you are forever a double champion and will remain a proud part of our history."