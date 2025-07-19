Daniel Farke has dropped major news regarding Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United and Patrick Bamford are set for a parting of ways after Daniel Farke informed the striker he is not part of the club's Premier League plans.

Bamford did not travel to Sweden for the 0-0 pre-season friendly with Manchester United and will not be part of the travelling party for the training camp in Germany after talks with the manager.

Speaking after the draw Farke revealed that Bamford's time at the club is coming to an end after a 'tough' conversation.

"I had a really, really open and honest conversation with him, and it's quite important for me, because Patrick knows exactly how much I value him as a player," said the Leeds boss.

"I've spoken several times about this and that I would have preferred to have a completely fit Patrick Bramford in the last last two seasons.

“He also knows how much I rate him also as a person, and for that, I thought it was my duty to have a very honest and open conversation straight away with him - I think it was second day in pre-season when I got him into my office and I told him that he's not my plans for the upcoming Premier League season."

Farke pointed to Bamford's difficult recent seasons, in which he struggled with injuries and then had restricted game time under the German, but feels the 31-year-old will continue to score goals if he becomes a 'main man' elsewhere.

“If Patrick gets this he will score goals”...

"Patrick is a player who needs right now, at this stage, to be the main man right," said Farke.

"He needs the backing, the arm around the shoulder, after difficult years to be there was confidence. And then if Patrick gets this he will score goals.

“He will score on each every level because he's a top player. But after the last two seasons, I was not willing to say come on you are right now our main man on a permanent level. And to be honest, I don't think that he should be a back-up option anymore, because this is not what you should be if you were the main man for so many years as well. And that's why we had this honest conversation."

Bamford has trained with the Leeds squad in pre-season but Farke introduced a cut-off point so that he could reduce the number of strikers involved in the training camp in Germany.

He says Bamford has the chance to train with the coaches who have stayed back at Thorp Arch and will then be able to get fitness with the Under 21s while he awaits for his future to be resolved.

According to Farke the striker had a 'top class' response to the conversation and has trained professionally throughout pre-season up to this point.

Leeds are in the market for a centre-forward to add to Farke's options and set their sights early on in the window on Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz.

The Brazilian remains a key target for the Whites, who are closing in on a completed deal for German midfielder Anton Stach of Hoffenheim.