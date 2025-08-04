Leeds United boss Daniel Farke's latest words on the Mateo Joseph situation show that player power is not always king.

In a repeat of the 2023 Willy Gnonto episode, in which the Italian submitted a transfer request and declined to travel to face Birmingham City, Joseph declared himself not ready to take on Manchester United in Stockholm last month. Farke then revealed that having failed to link up with the squad in Sweden, Joseph had opted not to fly to Germany in a decision that was against his manager's advice and wishes.

Joseph's desire to move away from Elland Road this summer is behind his course of action. The 21-year-old has specifically informed Farke that he wants to go to Spain and Real Betis have been among the interested parties. But Leeds' stance all summer has been that he is not for sale and unless a club meets their valuation then Joseph will be going nowhere. A loan, which would allow Leeds to retain the player as an asset and potentially profit to a much greater degree in a year's time should Joseph enjoy a successful 2025/26 season, is seen as a much more preferential outcome.

But in the meantime, Joseph appears to have backed himself into a situation that has the potential to harm his development. Farke was asked on Saturday after the 1-1 draw with Villarreal if there was any change and his reply made it plain that he and Leeds are not for backing down. In fact the German doubled down, suggesting there was now no place for Joseph in the senior squad as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Farke doubles down

"We also spoke about the situation before, during the training camp, and how much we value him and about his decisions," said Farke. "He has made his decisions anyhow, that he didn't feel ready to train with us and to travel to Stockholm. He wasn't ready to travel with us to the training game and also play the games. And then, of course, we can't afford then in the group - a group is excited and focused and concentrated on preparing and stepping up for Premier League level right now we can't then afford a member in the group who is perhaps distracted or not really fully committed and for that at the moment, he's definitely not in the plans."

Joseph was seen in the tunnel area after the game on Saturday but that appears to be the closest he will get to the Elland Road pitch unless there is a climbdown and apology on his behalf, as there was in the Gnonto case. Gnonto approached Farke to explain himself and say sorry, which led to a second chance and a reintegration with the first team. That chance came with a less-than-subtle warning, however. Speaking in August 2023 Farke said: "I'm always open to give a young player a second chance, but he knows that there is no third chance. The ball is in his court now."

As Gnonto readies himself for a Premier League return having caught the eye a couple of times in pre-season, Joseph is training with the Under 21s at Thorp Arch. Unless he knocks on Farke's door and offers a mea culpa, he will not kick a ball in anger against a decent level of senior opposition before the new season begins. Quite how he or his camp believe the situation to be favourable for his career is difficult if not impossible to grasp. It is one thing for a star striker with proven world-class ability demanding a move or downing tools because Liverpool are calling, but for a young player who has not yet done it at any level of men's football this feels ill-advised. And as Alexander Isak returns to Newcastle United's training ground, Joseph's thoughts might best be turned in the direction of how he can return to the fold at Leeds.

There was always a better way to go about all of this. Returning for pre-season in top shape, forcing his way into Farke's plans and giving a good account of himself against Manchester United, SC Verl, Paderborn and Villarreal was the better way. Putting aside the understandable frustrations of a 2024/25 season that did not go his way in an individual sense and making the most of any opportunities presented by Farke would surely increase the probability of a LaLiga side putting their money where their interest is. Last season was admittedly difficult for Joseph because his minutes dried up, but not before he was given a decent crack at the Championship by Farke. Had goals been more forthcoming then his argument to play or even to leave would have been strengthened.

As things stand, this is not going how Joseph wanted it to go. Gnonto tested Leeds and the manager's resolve two years ago and found them to be true to their word when they said they would not sell him. There is no reason to believe that anything other than a bumper transfer fee is going to change their minds now. And there seems little reason why a young talent with so much promise should talk himself out of what is the best possible outcome for his career right now - senior involvement.