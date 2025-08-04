Four signed, £80m spent - Leeds United's dream attacking options next season including Bilal El Khannouss

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST

All focus is on Leeds United’s attacking options as this month’s Premier League opener against Everton edges closer.

Leeds United have exactly four weeks to conclude their transfer business and all eyes are on attacking reinforcements. First-team additions in defence and midfield are just about sorted but further forward, only free agent striker Lukas Nmecha has arrived while Manor Solomon’s return to Tottenham Hotspur has weakened the wide options.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Marquee additions are expected between now and September 1, with known interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz and a lengthy pursuit of Igor Paixão proving unsuccessful. The YEP also understands Leeds have enquired about Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who is likely to be on the radar of several clubs.

Leeds have enjoyed a solid transfer window so far but to take it to that next level, difference-makers are needed in those forward areas. Below, the YEP takes a look at what Farke’s attacking unit could look like if those top-level targets are signed.

Last season's Championship Golden Boot winner deserves his shot at competing for Premier League minutes. Looks as fit as ever this summer and in the goals during pre-season, at points linking up well in the No.10 role.

1. KEEP: Joel Piroe

Last season's Championship Golden Boot winner deserves his shot at competing for Premier League minutes. Looks as fit as ever this summer and in the goals during pre-season, at points linking up well in the No.10 role. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Farke revealed while in Germany that Joseph has informed the club he wants to leave, and like Bamford he was not involved in the training camp. No one able to meet his price-tag yet, however, and a season-long loan could allow him to develop before either getting a more prominent role at Elland Road or moving on for decent money.

2. LOAN: Mateo Joseph

Farke revealed while in Germany that Joseph has informed the club he wants to leave, and like Bamford he was not involved in the training camp. No one able to meet his price-tag yet, however, and a season-long loan could allow him to develop before either getting a more prominent role at Elland Road or moving on for decent money. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Daniel Farke has already informed Bamford he's not in next season's plans, with the striker not travelling with the squad to Germany. A sale would get his decent wages off the books and, hopefully for him, a good move to become first-choice elsewhere.

3. SELL: Patrick Bamford

Daniel Farke has already informed Bamford he's not in next season's plans, with the striker not travelling with the squad to Germany. A sale would get his decent wages off the books and, hopefully for him, a good move to become first-choice elsewhere. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Still only 16 and Leeds have been eager to keep from rushing him into senior football. Another year of mostly U21s football with a sprinkling of first-team appearances will do no harm. Enjoyed plenty of pre-season football so far and got a lovely assist against SC Verl.

4. KEEP: Harry Gray

Still only 16 and Leeds have been eager to keep from rushing him into senior football. Another year of mostly U21s football with a sprinkling of first-team appearances will do no harm. Enjoyed plenty of pre-season football so far and got a lovely assist against SC Verl. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Found himself out of favour for periods last season but would provide a good level of competition to whoever comes in on the left. Has shown moments of technical brilliance and could feasibly usurp any teammate with a good run of form.

5. KEEP: Largie Ramazani

Found himself out of favour for periods last season but would provide a good level of competition to whoever comes in on the left. Has shown moments of technical brilliance and could feasibly usurp any teammate with a good run of form. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
In three years at Leeds he arguably looked most dangerous in the Premier League, which might suggest top-flight football suits him. Returned from his later holiday due to U21 football early and looks hungry, scoring a couple of nice goals in pre-season.

6. KEEP: Willy Gnonto

In three years at Leeds he arguably looked most dangerous in the Premier League, which might suggest top-flight football suits him. Returned from his later holiday due to U21 football early and looks hungry, scoring a couple of nice goals in pre-season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice