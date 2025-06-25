A former Leeds United youngster has signed permanently for the club he helped come close to promotion last season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cian Coleman was one of those released by the Whites this summer when they published their retained list. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder signed a professional deal at Elland Road in February 2023 having started to make a breakthrough at Under 21 level. He made more than 50 appearances for the Under 18s prior to that and went on to amass 31 displays for the Under 21s, scoring eight goals in total for the Whites across the two age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season he went out on loan, twice, joining National League North side Buxton on both occasions. The Republic of Ireland Under 19 international scored four in 12 during his first stint, including a hat-trick at Scunthorpe United. A statement from Buxton at the end of the loan deal described Coleman as having an 'instrumental role' in their rise up the league table.

Though there was interest from clubs operating at a level above Buxton, he returned for a second loan spell that brought a further four goals and made him an incredibly popular figure at The Silverlands.

The season ended in disappointment for the Bucks however with a play-off quarter-final defeat by Alfreton Town after extra-time. That game handed Coleman his 21st start of the campaign, to go with eight for Leeds United's Under 21s. Upon his return to Thorp Arch, Coleman was one of 10 youngsters released by the club at the end of their contracts.

Buxton have moved quickly to bring him back on a permanent basis, however. An announcement on social media said: "Look who’s back! We are delighted to announce the return of Cian Coleman on a permanent deal following his departure from Leeds United. He's finally one of our own."