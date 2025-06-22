Leeds United are expected to soon welcome their second summer signing through the door with Jaka Bijol closing in on a permanent switch from Serie A outfit Udinese. The 26-year-old Slovenian international centre-back’s move should soon be announced, having undergone medical tests on Wednesday.
Every day appears to bring either a fresh development or a new name entirely, with the transfer market really gathering pace coming towards the end of June. And in a bid to keep you all in the loop, the YEP has rounded up all the latest information below.
1. Illan Meslier
Meslier was dropped for Leeds' all-important promotion run-in after a number of high-profile errors, with multiple reports since suggesting he could move on. The Daily Mail reported last month the goalkeeper 'is expected to leave if an offer comes in', with recent reports from France suggesting he is a target for RC Strasbourg. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images
2. Junior Firpo
Looks set to return to Real Betis with a three-year deal reportedly signed. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represents a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. Lyon and AC Milan also thought to be keen. | Getty Images
3. Sam Byram
As with Firpo, Leeds confirmed talks are ongoing as Byram's current contract is set to expire this summer. The experienced full-back will turn 32 in September. | Getty Images
4. Max Wober
Hasn't been linked with a move away but told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him. Anything over £5m would generate PSR profit, something that is under consideration at Elland Road. | Getty Images
5. Josuha Guilavogui
Leeds confirmed last month Guilavogui will leave this summer, having penned a short-term deal when signing as a free agent in October. The 34-year-old's on-pitch influence was minimal but his impact on a young dressing room was immense. Leaves Elland Road as a champion. | Getty Images
6. Joe Rothwell
Leeds confirmed Rothwell will return to parent club Bournemouth following the expiration of his loan deal. It remains to be seen whether a return to Elland Road will come but the midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign and left a champion. | Getty Images