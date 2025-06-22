Leeds United are expected to soon welcome their second summer signing through the door with Jaka Bijol closing in on a permanent switch from Serie A outfit Udinese. The 26-year-old Slovenian international centre-back’s move should soon be announced, having undergone medical tests on Wednesday.

Bijol is expected to follow free agent striker Lukas Nmecha through the door at Elland Road and more will follow, with the list of potential transfer targets growing every day. The YEP understands some reports in recent weeks have proven to be wide of the mark but others are genuine.

Every day appears to bring either a fresh development or a new name entirely, with the transfer market really gathering pace coming towards the end of June. And in a bid to keep you all in the loop, the YEP has rounded up all the latest information below.

1 . Illan Meslier Meslier was dropped for Leeds' all-important promotion run-in after a number of high-profile errors, with multiple reports since suggesting he could move on. The Daily Mail reported last month the goalkeeper 'is expected to leave if an offer comes in', with recent reports from France suggesting he is a target for RC Strasbourg.

2 . Junior Firpo Looks set to return to Real Betis with a three-year deal reportedly signed. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represents a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. Lyon and AC Milan also thought to be keen.

3 . Sam Byram As with Firpo, Leeds confirmed talks are ongoing as Byram's current contract is set to expire this summer. The experienced full-back will turn 32 in September.

4 . Max Wober Hasn't been linked with a move away but told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him. Anything over £5m would generate PSR profit, something that is under consideration at Elland Road.

5 . Josuha Guilavogui Leeds confirmed last month Guilavogui will leave this summer, having penned a short-term deal when signing as a free agent in October. The 34-year-old's on-pitch influence was minimal but his impact on a young dressing room was immense. Leaves Elland Road as a champion.