Leeds United's fellow Premier League newboys have moved quickly to sign a goalkeeper though it may not necessarily spark a summer transfer window domino effect.

Burnley have added 21-year-old German Max Weiß from Karlsruher SC for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £4.2m. Weiß is the Claret's first new signing of the window after loanees Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming all became permanent Burnley players, and will report for training when Scott Parker's men resume training for pre-season on Monday June 30, a week prior to Leeds' first day back.

The new boy at Turf Moor was first-choice at 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher last season and present between the sticks for the entire campaign as they finished eighth.

Though the tone of Burnley's announcement of the signing suggests that Weiss has been signed as competition for star man James Trafford, rather than a ready-made replacement. The club statement read: "Internationally, Weiß represented Germany at U18, U19 and U20 levels and will continue his development in Lancashire with Scott Parker’s team."

Newcastle top transfer target

Burnley also have Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green on their books in their goalkeeping department but Trafford is the undoubted first-choice and showed himself to be the best in the Championship last season, breaking the clean sheet record and putting together a stellar highlight reel.

Newcastle United are long-time admirers of Trafford, 22, and are expected to try and prise him from Turf Moor this summer. The as-yet uncapped England squad keeper is among Eddie Howe's top targets and Burnley will face a fight to try and keep their prize asset.

Leeds themselves are expected to go into the summer market for a keeper. Illan Meslier lost his place as first-choice stopper for the final seven games of the title-winning campaign as Daniel Farke instead placed his faith in Wales number one Karl Darlow. Reports from Turkey suggest Champions League qualifiers Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Meslier but have yet to force the issue with a bid. Meslier would represent pure profit for Leeds from a Profitability and Sustainability standpoint and they do plan to make sales this summer alongside significant incoming transfer business.