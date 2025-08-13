Leeds United have had the Fulham striker atop their summer shopping list for several weeks.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have suffered a fresh blow in their pursuit of Rodrigo Muniz amid reports Atalanta are ‘confident’ of getting a deal done for the striker.

Muniz has been a top target for Leeds all summer with Daniel Farke desperate to get a first-choice No.9 through the door. Elland Road chiefs saw a £32million bid rejected by Fulham several weeks ago and while there has been no palpable progress since, the feeling was that a door could open if a new striker arrived at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the summer window entered its final month, potential competition started to emerge with reports of an informal enquiry from Newcastle United. Italian outlets then named Serie A outfit Atalanta as a possible rival and they look to be moving quickly in pursuit of Muniz.

A number of reports over the past week suggested Atalanta had seen at least one bid, believed to have been worth over £34m, rejected by Fulham as talks continued between the pair. And on Wednesday morning, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed negotiations were ‘advancing’ with confidence in Bergamo a deal could be done.

As mentioned in recent reports from Italy, Muniz is thought to be keen on a move to Atalanta, who are established in Serie A and can offer Champions League football this season, having finished third. The Bergamo-based outfit are also freshly flush with cash following their £56m sale of striker Mateo Retegui to Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah last month.

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

It remains to be seen if Atalanta can meet Fulham’s valuation for Muniz and confidence on one side does not guarantee a deal can be done. But Leeds face the prospect of missing out on another prime ‘difference-maker’ target with just over two weeks of the window remaining to reinforce their attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United transfer latest as Igor Paixão repeat possible

Leeds made every effort to convince Brazilian winger Igor Paixão of a move to Elland Road and had indications from Feyenoord their €35m bid would be accepted, but for Marseille to match it at the death. Like Atalanta, the French club could offer Champions League football and Paixão's camp told the YEP that helped sway a ‘very difficult’ decision.

With 19 days until the summer window closes and just five until Everton arrive at Elland Road, Leeds have work to do in strengthening Farke’s attacking unit with reinforcements needed in at least two positions. A winger and striker have been top priorities all summer while interest in Bilal El Khannouss suggests a No.10 is wanted as well.

Leeds have recruited well in defence and midfield, looking solid throughout pre-season, but free agent striker Lukas Nmecha is the only arrival further forward. Farke has twice stated during pre-season that his offensive unit has not been strengthened compared to last season in the Championship.

“In comparison to our Championship side, we have not improved in the offence,” Farke said following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan. “We are not prepared yet for a long Premier League season. We are capable of playing at a good level but in order to be ready and to win games at this level… you need players who can score goals and give assists.”