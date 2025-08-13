Leeds United and every other Premier League club will pay their respects on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Leeds United will join their Premier League rivals in paying their respects to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva with a minute’s silence ahead of Monday’s meeting with Everton.

Former Liverpool forward Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who played for Portuguese club Penafiel, tragically lost their lives in a car crash in Spain last month. The crash took place in the province of Zamora where the Guardia Civil told BBC Sport a tyre blowout had caused the car to leave the road.

Following confirmation of the tragic news last month, Leeds United’s social media accounts posted a message that read: “The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Diogo Jota’s family, friends and all associated with @LFC at this devastating time.”

The football world has been in mourning ever since and Liverpool’s pre-season campaign has involved regular tributes, with fans often singing Jota’s name and applauding throughout the 20th minute - his shirt number. A moment’s silence was also held ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield meeting with Crystal Palace.

Historically, Leeds’ opening-weekend fixture has followed a minute’s applause to remember fans who have lost their lives over the past 12 months. The club have now confirmed that it will take place ahead of Newcastle United on August 30, with a minute’s silence for Jota and Silva going ahead across the Premier League this weekend.

Leeds United statement on pre-Everton tribute plans

A statement from the club read: “All Premier League clubs will pay their respects to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva across the opening weekend of the season, with a minute of silence held at every ground before kick-off.

“Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were tragically killed in a car accident on July 3rd and the thoughts of everyone at Leeds United very much remain with their families, friends and all connected with Liverpool FC.

“Once Leeds United and Everton take to the field on Monday evening, the minute of silence will begin and end on the referee’s whistle, with both sides lined up around the centre-circle.

“As a result of the above and in order to be as respectful as possible, the traditional minute of applause held on the first league game of the season to remember all Leeds United fans who have sadly lost their lives over the past 12 months, will now take place on Saturday 30th August in our fixture with Newcastle United.

“Leeds United supporters can now add the names of loved ones, family and friends of those lost, via the form below, which will be displayed on the big screen ahead of our fixture with Newcastle. Fans have until 5pm on Monday 25th August to submit any names they would like to be displayed.

“Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.”

Underneath the statement, which can be found here, is a form fans can fill out to add the names of loved ones who have passed away. As mentioned in the statement supporters have until 5pm on Monday August 25 to submit any names, which will be displayed on the Elland Road big screen ahead of kick-off against Newcastle.