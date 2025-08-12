Graham Smyth's Leeds United pre-season player ratings with high-scoring pair and 4.5/10 struggler

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST

The YEP has averaged out chief football writer Graham Smyth's pre-season ratings to see which Leeds United players have impressed this summer.

Leeds United’s pre-season friendly campaign is officially over and now just a few days of training stands between them and Everton. Daniel Farke’s side rounded off their summer fixture schedule with a 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Saturday to ensure they remained unbeaten ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

It’s been just over three weeks since Leeds kicked things off with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, with Farke’s squad then heading to Germany for consecutive wins against SC Verl and Paderborn. The Whites returned to Elland Road for a 1-1 stalemate against Villarreal before finishing Saturday’s meeting with Milan on the same scoreline.

Throughout pre-season, a total of 28 players have featured for Leeds including all seven new signings so far. Below, the YEP has averaged out the ratings from our chief football writer Graham Smyth to paint a picture of how this summer has gone for Farke’s men.

Average rating: 7 | Games played: Manchester United, SC Verl, Paderborn, Villarreal

1. Illan Meslier

Average rating: 7 | Games played: Manchester United, SC Verl, Paderborn, Villarreal | Getty Images

Average rating: 6.8 | Games played: Manchester United, SC Verl, Paderborn, Villarreal, AC Milan

2. Karl Darlow

Average rating: 6.8 | Games played: Manchester United, SC Verl, Paderborn, Villarreal, AC Milan | Getty Images

Average rating: 6 | Games played: SC Verl

3. Alex Cairns

Average rating: 6 | Games played: SC Verl | LUFC

Average rating: 7 | Games played: AC Milan

4. Lucas Perri

Average rating: 7 | Games played: AC Milan | AFP via Getty Images

Average rating: 7.3 | Games played: Manchester United, SC Verl, Paderborn

5. Jayden Bogle

Average rating: 7.3 | Games played: Manchester United, SC Verl, Paderborn | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Average rating: 4.5 | Games played: Villarreal, AC Milan

6. Isaac Schmidt

Average rating: 4.5 | Games played: Villarreal, AC Milan | AFP via Getty Images

