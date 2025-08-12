Leeds United’s pre-season friendly campaign is officially over and now just a few days of training stands between them and Everton. Daniel Farke’s side rounded off their summer fixture schedule with a 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Saturday to ensure they remained unbeaten ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.
It’s been just over three weeks since Leeds kicked things off with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, with Farke’s squad then heading to Germany for consecutive wins against SC Verl and Paderborn. The Whites returned to Elland Road for a 1-1 stalemate against Villarreal before finishing Saturday’s meeting with Milan on the same scoreline.
Throughout pre-season, a total of 28 players have featured for Leeds including all seven new signings so far. Below, the YEP has averaged out the ratings from our chief football writer Graham Smyth to paint a picture of how this summer has gone for Farke’s men.