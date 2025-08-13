Reports in Italy have linked Leeds United with interest in the striker.

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has refuted suggestions his striker Artem Dovbyk is an issue amid reports of a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Dovbyk is one of several strikers to have been linked with a possible move to Leeds this summer, with Daniel Farke known to want a first-choice No.9. At present, those claims have only come from Italy with nothing linking the Ukrainian to Elland Road closer to home.

Leeds retain hope in their pursuit of Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz but unless a new striker arrives at Craven Cottage first, they may have to move on as deadline day edges closer. Dovbyk certainly fits the profile of target wanted in West Yorkshire in that he is comfortably over 6ft and physically imposing.

And unlike Muniz, reports suggest the 28-year-old is up for sale just 12 months after joining Roma from Girona in a deal worth north of €30million (£25.9m), that’s despite scoring 12 goals in 32 Serie A games last season - more than anyone else at the club. But Gasperini has hit back at suggestions he is not a fan of the towering striker.

“He's been sidelined for a long time, he's recovering physically and he's working hard in training,” Gasperini said, as quoted by Tuttomercato. “I read that I don't like Dovbyk, but don't write that, because I never say that.

“I like all Roma players while they're at Roma, and I'll give my all to work on them, especially because, as I said, they're incredibly dedicated; they train really well, and for me that's already more than enough. You can judge their performances."

The report from Tuttomercato claims Dovbyk has been ‘offered’ to three teams, including Leeds’ future Premier League rivals Bournemouth. AC Milan and Atalanta are also thought to have been given the chance to sign the striker, albeit no one has moved forward with an offer yet.

How much could a move for Artem Dovbyk cost?

Due to the amortisation of Dovbyk’s initial transfer fee, Roma are thought to want at least €27m (£23.3m) in order to break even on the Ukrainian international, who still has four years left on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico. It is unclear if anyone will stump up the cash before September 1.

Prior to joining the Italian outfit, a tally of 24 goals in 36 league appearances for Girona earned Dovbyk the La Liga Golden Boot and caught the eye of several top European clubs. Another double-figure season at Roma was far from a disaster but more was expected.

In terms of personnel at least, Leeds are weaker at No.9 going into their Premier League opener against Everton than they were against Plymouth Argyle back in May. Free agent striker Lukas Nmecha has looked sharp in pre-season and Joel Piroe has been in the goals, but neither Patrick Bamford nor Mateo Joseph will play a part in the upcoming campaign.

Joseph has already secured a season-long loan switch to RCD Mallorca, having refused to join his teammates for pre-season in Germany. Bamford is not in Farke’s plans for the season and is expected to move somewhere where he can become a first-choice striker again.