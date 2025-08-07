Leeds United have a little over three weeks to conclude their transfer business and plenty of important deals still do get done. Seven solid signings have built a strong foundation but all involved know star quality is needed further forward to give Daniel Farke a serious shot at survival.

While it has been a quiet week in terms of reports, that does not mean Leeds are sat on their hands and recruitment chiefs will be hard at work behind the scenes, with known interest in top-quality options out wide and upfront. However, competition is starting to intensify amid suggestions of interest and even bids on some targets from elsewhere.

It’s set to be a busy few weeks in West Yorkshire, not least because actual football gets underway in 11 days, and the pressure on Leeds to get their final bits of recruitment right will only ramp up. Below, the YEP has the latest on every transfer story so far, including updates on the likes of Bilal El Khannouss, Dilane Bakwa and Rodrigo Muniz.

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time.

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona.

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss.

4 . Isaac Schmidt Has reportedly agreed the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen alongside Wober, having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. Leeds not expected to sanction any move until they have a replacement lined up, however.

5 . Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers.