Leeds United have seen a number of attacking transfer targets agree deals elsewhere over the weekend.

Leeds United look set to see another target move elsewhere amid reports of a deadline-day deal for Nico Gonzalez to join Atletico Madrid.

Gonzalez is one of several wide attacking options Leeds are thought to have considered in recent weeks, with manager Daniel Farke making no secret of his desire for reinforcements. At present, three such arrivals have been welcomed but only one was a fee-paying transfer - £18million winger Noah Okafor.

Leeds missed out on Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte at the eleventh hour over the weekend, with Chelsea swooping in to take the Argentinian on loan for the season and Elland Road chiefs forced to move elsewhere. And while a number of summer-long targets are yet to move, that list is shortening and Gonzalez is the latest to be crossed off the list.

Like Leeds, Atletico Madrid have been linked with interest in Gonzalez for several weeks and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish side have now agreed a deal with Juventus to take the winger on loan. Atleti have also agreed to a permanent option worth €33m (£28.6m) which will become an obligation if an appearance threshold is met.

Gonzalez is expected to undergo medical tests in the Spanish capital before joining his compatriot, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone. The 27-year-old is one of several Leeds-linked attackers set to move elsewhere on deadline day as Elland Road chiefs continue to scour the market for additions of their own.

Leeds United transfer latest as targets go elsewhere

Leeds enquired about Bilal El Khannouss several weeks ago but aren’t thought to have made any palpable progress since, with the Moroccan international closing on on a loan move to Stuttgart. The Bundesliga club have an option to make the deal permanent for around £23m.

Christantus Uche is also set to move elsewhere, with the attacking midfielder on the verge of a £17m move to Crystal Palace. The Getafe star is due in London on deadline day to undergo medical tests, finalise any paperwork and complete his transfer to the Premier League.

From Leeds’ perspective, a number of previously linked forward players remain available in the final hours of the window but business will not be simple to do. Dilane Bakwa has been on the radar of Elland Road chiefs all summer and is still at RC Strasbourg - he even played for them on Sunday - but the French side recently rejected a bid worth around £30m from Nottingham Forest, evidence he will not come cheap.

Gustavo Hamer, for whom Leeds saw a £13m bid rejected last summer, is still a Sheffield United player and could leave before this evening’s 7pm deadline. But PSV Eindhoven remain interested in the Dutchman and he’s been far from his best during the opening weeks of the 2025/26 Championship campaign.

Leeds have two Premier League loan spots available and appear open to exploring that market, given their approach for Buonanotte, but after tabling £30m-plus bids for Rodrigo Muniz and Igor Paixão have shown there is money to spend. A late-window move for someone like Manor Solomon would be a downgrade on the latter in particular, while also failing to address the weakest area of the squad at right-wing.