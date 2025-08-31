Leeds United have just 24 hours to conclude their summer transfer business and there is still work to do in West Yorkshire. Attacking reinforcements have been the focus for several weeks but Daniel Farke would himself admit there are still gaps to fill in the forward areas of his squad.

A loan move for Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte looked set to fill that gap but its late collapse has only heightened tensions among the fanbase, providing a serious test of Leeds’ recruitment team. How they react to the late-summer blow could go a long way to deciding the fate of Farke’s side between now and May.

Leeds have been linked with a huge number of players all summer and continue to work hard on several prospective targets, with the likelihood being they are in for a busy 24 hours. And as deadline day approaches, the YEP has the latest on every story so far below.

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP reported earlier this summer that interest in the French goalkeeper was starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Isaac Schmidt Joined Werder Bremen on loan for the campaign having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. The Bundesliga side have an option to buy for around £3.5m. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Darko Gyabi Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder. | Getty Images Photo Sales