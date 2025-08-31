Leeds United will be expecting to complete some big business over the next 24 hours with attacking reinforcements still needed. Elland Road chiefs have until 7pm on Monday to grant Daniel Farke his wish of top-level forward additions and will stay awake until the final minutes to ensure the German is given the tools for Premier League survival.

A weekend loan move for Facundo Buonanotte collapsed at the eleventh hour as Chelsea swooped in but Leeds have alternative targets who are still available. They will need to work quickly to get a deal done, however, with lots to do and not much time to do it.

Leeds will hope to get at least one top-quality addition through the door and more have not been ruled out, should certain opportunities arise. Below, the YEP takes a look at what Farke’s strongest possible team could look like come 7pm on Monday, if those top targets are signed.

1 . GK: Lucas Perri Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this summer and he has come straight in as first-choice. A few early questions so far but the Brazilian should add plenty of experience across the campaign.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great so far, linking up really well with whoever is ahead of him at right-wing. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him, although one-v-one defending has improved a lot.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

4 . CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he should come into the starting-XI from now onwards. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. A huge physical presence.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked impressive so far and should only improve as he adjusts to the Premier League and his new club.

6 . CDM: Ethan Ampadu Has been a huge miss after that opening-weekend win over Everton due to a knee injury, proving once again how important he remains at the base of Farke's midfield. Is expected to remain one of the first names on the teamsheet once he returns.