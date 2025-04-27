Leeds United saw automatic promotion confirmed on Easter Monday and with it, the party started in West Yorkshire. Thousands of fans gathered outside Elland Road to celebrate and that feeling of joy has remained throughout the week as the reality of Premier League football returning to LS11 sunk in.

The current campaign is not yet over but Leeds fans can truly enjoy their final two games before a summer which many hope will be full of positivity, exciting transfers and major improvement. Pre-season plans haven’t yet been fully confirmed but a lot of other information has, including the opening of two transfer windows and key dates for the 2025/26 Premier League.

With all that in mind, the YEP has taken a look ahead at what an exciting few months will look like in West Yorkshire. Scroll below for all those key dates for your diary.

1 . April 28 - Bristol City (H) Leeds were within touching distance of promotion at the end of Monday's win over Stoke but tomorrow's game will finally see them walk out as a future Premier League team. Expect a packed out Elland Road, a party atmosphere and hopefully three points to send them back to the top of the Championship, after which there will be a promotion presentation in front of the fans.

2 . May 3 - Plymouth Argyle (A) Regardless of Monday's result, the Championship title will be decided next weekend and Leeds go to virtually relegated Plymouth Argyle. The trophy will be somewhere between Home Park and Turf Moor, and thousands upon thousands of travelling Leeds fans will hope it joins them down south for another massive party.

3 . May 5 - Promotion parade Official plans haven't yet been announced but the YEP understands plans are in place for a promotion parade on Monday, May 5, whether Leeds win the title or not. It will give fans another opportunity to line the streets and show their love for Farke's men. Perfectly timed for a Bank Holiday too.

4 . June 1 - Early transfer window opens The summer transfer window will look a bit unusual for many this year, with two separate periods in which Premier League clubs can do business. That was agreed in March will allow clubs to recruit for the expanded Club World Cup, which starts on June 15. The first window runs between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10.

5 . June 16 - Full transfer window opens The 'proper' summer transfer window is set to open on Monday, June 16, and this is the one Leeds will expect to do serious business in. There have already been several links as Farke aims to build a squad fit for the top-flight. It's going to be a busy one for sure!

6 . June 18 - Premier League fixtures announced Leeds fans and players will have a keen eye on the Premier League website in mid-June, with the full list of 2025/26 fixtures due to be announced at 9am UK time on Wednesday, June 18. Immediate focus will of course be on when the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are due at Elland Road.