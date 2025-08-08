The YEP reporter gives his verdict on the next steps Leeds United have to make in what has already been a hectic summer transfer window.

Leeds United are considering their next moves in the summer transfer window as they prepare for their final friendly of a busy pre-season campaign.

The Whites will face Serie A giants AC Milan in Dublin on Saturday afternoon as they round off their preparations for their return to the Premier League. Once that game is consigned to the history books, all focus will go on a first competitive game of the season as top flight football returns to the Whites famous old home when Everton travel on Monday week.

The meeting with the Toffees could see the likes of Lucas Perri, Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff make their competitive debuts after they joined the Whites during the summer transfer window - although fellow new arrival Jaka Bijol will miss out as he serves a suspension hanging over from his time with Serie A club Udinese.

Further new signings are on the agenda before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month - but it remains to be seen whether any will be completed in time to feature against David Moyes’ side. Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss is believed to be a Whites target and bolstering Daniel Farke’s options in attacking areas is believed to be at the top of the list of priorities as the final weeks of the summer transfer window arrive.

But what is the latest and what could and should happen over the coming weeks?

What has Graham Smyth said about Leeds United transfers?

He told the Inside Elland Road podcast: “There has been a lot of talk and a lot of names - but not a lot of substance to what’s being said. El Khannouss, Leeds made an enquiry, and I believe they had talks with his camp. The last time I checked in with his camp there was no update, there was no progression on that.

“Now, no-one is saying this but my feeling would be if there is a release clause for this player and Leeds haven’t activated it then you could deduce two things. One, they don’t value him as high as the release clause and would like to strike a deal, pay a little bit less, so that’s perhaps why they haven’t gone and done it.

“Or they aren’t so certain the player will come, that they can just go and do the release clause, make an official bid and try and get him in. There are other clubs on the scene and I think that is potentially making things a little more difficult on that one. Also, it’s a pivot isn't it? Paixao was a winger, El Khannouss is a ten and I am absolutely not against the idea of bringing a ten in.

“If you have €30 million or €35 million to commit to a ten or a left winger, I don’t mind which you commit the money too - but make sure you get the other one potentially with one of the Premier League loan slots you have to use or with a deal from elsewhere. Try and get both, and also get a striker, and while you’re at it, get a full-back because Isaac Schmidt wants to go, we know Farke is not really having him. He’s probably not Premier League level yet and you’re a bit light at full-back and added to that, we don’t know how long Bogle is going to be out yet. So there is a lot to do, isn’t there?”