Leeds United given hope in Bilal El Khannouss alternative race and exit close

The latest Leeds United transfer rumours as the club gears up for the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

It seems Leeds United have set their sights on Leicester City’s relegated forward Bilal El Khannouss as they look to reinforce their attack ahead of their return to the top-flight.

But they have also been given hope in the race for another target who would be an alternative to the Morocco international with Nottingham Forest rebuffed in their attempts to sign Dilane Bakwa.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Bakwa was an option for Leeds this summer and even though he is not the Whites’ first-choice target, they now know it will take a hefty fee to sign the French player. Forest have had a bid that totals €30m rebuffed by Strasbourg as they seek around €35m, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Tavolieri said: “Forest has submitted an offer of €25M + €5M in bonuses for Bakwa. Insufficient for Strasbourg, who are demanding at least €35M. Other clubs in the Premier League & Italy are monitoring.”

That would be a large fee for a relatively unknown player but Leeds have shown they would be willing to splash the cash on a forward this summer after failing in their attempts to bring in Igor Paixao. The club had multiple bids close to €30m rejected and are still on the lookout for more firepower up front.

Their main target is El Khannous, who impressed despite Leicester’s disappointing showing as they whimpered to relegation last season in the Premier League. The 21-year-old is still young and raw and could add a lot to Leeds’ attack coming off the back of a debut English top-flight campaign where he notched five goal contributions.

Joseph could be set for surprise move to Real Betis’ rivals

Mateo Joseph has been pushing for a move away from Elland Road all summer after handing in a transfer request and missing the club’s pre-season tour. The club that has been heavily linked with the Spanish attacker has been Real Betis but they have not been able to get a deal done during their long pursuit of the player.

Now, their La Liga rivals could be set to hijack any deal as RCD Mallorca are trying to persuade the Spain youth international to choose them over Real Betis, reports Marca.

And AS now report the 21-year-old is now close to signing for the La Liga side for a straight loan deal with no option to buy, which has been what Daniel Farke always hoped for.

It is a big twist in the saga that has been running all summer long with Leeds disappointed with the way Real Betis have handled things.

