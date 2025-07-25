Igor Paixao to Leeds United update as rival still trying to hijack transfer

Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer window ahead of the Premier League season

Leeds United are eager to add to their squad this summer and their latest transfer attempt is developing in numerous ways.

Leeds face stern competition for the signing of Igor Paixao as major European clubs enter the race for his signature. This is amid a YEP report today confirming the Whites have made a £26m+ bid for the player.

It was reported by the YEP earlier this summer that Leeds had met with the Brazilian’s representatives in a bid to sell their project and that French giants Marseille were also interested in the Feyenoord attacker. However, a new team has entered the race with the 25-year-old’s name now ‘back in fashion’ for Italian side Roma, according to Italian media.

This would mean that Leeds would be competing with two major European sides for Paixao and the Italian outlet also suggests that Marseille are not close to reaching an agreement for the former Brazil Under-23 international.

They also report that Leeds ‘pushes hard’ for the signing, who will cost around a hefty €30m for those who want to buy him from the Eredivisie side.

Igor Paixao to Leeds United transfer state of play

YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth has provided a key update on Leeds United’s transfer pursuit of Igor Paixao on Friday.

“Leeds United have made an official bid for one of their summer transfer window marquee targets as they attempt to bolster Daniel Farke's attacking options. The YEP understands that Leeds have placed a bid of €30m for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão.

“Earlier reports in Europe this week suggesting a €35m bid were wide of the mark but the Whites remain in negotiations with the Dutch side for a player they believe could be a difference maker in their Premier League survival fight.”

