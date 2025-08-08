Leeds United predicted line-up v AC Milan with striker return, full-back change & Everton factor

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST

How we think Leeds United will line-up for Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin.

Leeds United face their final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin on Saturday - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Daniel Farke’s Whites gave fans their first glimpse of their new-look side on home soil with last weekend’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Villarreal at Elland Road which represented the only home friendly of the summer.

Two of United’s three friendlies that preceded the Villarreal clash were played behind-closed-doors in Germany and the other came in Scandinavia with the fixture against Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

There were, though, a few surprises in the Leeds team against Villarreal as key men missed out through injuries as Farke’s Whites shared a 1-1 draw with their La Liga visitors.

One week later, Farke’s men face Italian giants Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a game that falls just nine days before the team’s Premier League opener at home to Everton.

It is generally thought that managers select the XI that will start the first league game in their final friendly but there are other factors to consider and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against AC Milan.

Lucas Perri has clearly been brought in as new first choice keeper but the Brazilian missed out against Villarreal with the niggle he was carrying when he signed and the new recruit had not yet trained with his teammates. It would then, be a bit of a surprise if he were to come straight into the XI against Milan.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

Lucas Perri has clearly been brought in as new first choice keeper but the Brazilian missed out against Villarreal with the niggle he was carrying when he signed and the new recruit had not yet trained with his teammates. It would then, be a bit of a surprise if he were to come straight into the XI against Milan. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The new first choice left back who played the full match against Villarreal and one of the easiest picks.

2. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

The new first choice left back who played the full match against Villarreal and one of the easiest picks. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another straightforward pick at centre back though possibly with a different partner to what might usually be the case.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Another straightforward pick at centre back though possibly with a different partner to what might usually be the case. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rodon and new signing Jaka Bijol looks like being the new first choice centre-back pairing but Bijol is suspended for the season opener against Everton and that might sway Farke into playing Struijk next to Rodon as the likely way he will go against the Toffees.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Rodon and new signing Jaka Bijol looks like being the new first choice centre-back pairing but Bijol is suspended for the season opener against Everton and that might sway Farke into playing Struijk next to Rodon as the likely way he will go against the Toffees. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Clear first choice right back Jayden Bogle missed out against Villarreal due to a hip flexor issue which led to Isaac Schmidt starting. Schmidt, though, struggled defensively and was eventually replaced by Byram who would appear the more likely starter if Bogle doesn't make it.

5. RB: Sam Byram

Clear first choice right back Jayden Bogle missed out against Villarreal due to a hip flexor issue which led to Isaac Schmidt starting. Schmidt, though, struggled defensively and was eventually replaced by Byram who would appear the more likely starter if Bogle doesn't make it. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The captain who played the full match against Villarreal and one of the first names on the team sheet, just a case of who partners him in midfield and in what formation.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain who played the full match against Villarreal and one of the first names on the team sheet, just a case of who partners him in midfield and in what formation. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeAC MilanVillarrealManchester UnitedGermanyElland RoadPremier LeagueLa Liga
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice