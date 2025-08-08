Leeds United face their final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin on Saturday - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Daniel Farke’s Whites gave fans their first glimpse of their new-look side on home soil with last weekend’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Villarreal at Elland Road which represented the only home friendly of the summer.

Two of United’s three friendlies that preceded the Villarreal clash were played behind-closed-doors in Germany and the other came in Scandinavia with the fixture against Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

One week later, Farke’s men face Italian giants Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a game that falls just nine days before the team’s Premier League opener at home to Everton.

It is generally thought that managers select the XI that will start the first league game in their final friendly but there are other factors to consider and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against AC Milan.

GK: Karl Darlow Lucas Perri has clearly been brought in as new first choice keeper but the Brazilian missed out against Villarreal with the niggle he was carrying when he signed and the new recruit had not yet trained with his teammates. It would then, be a bit of a surprise if he were to come straight into the XI against Milan.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The new first choice left back who played the full match against Villarreal and one of the easiest picks.

CB: Joe Rodon Another straightforward pick at centre back though possibly with a different partner to what might usually be the case.

CB: Pascal Struijk Rodon and new signing Jaka Bijol looks like being the new first choice centre-back pairing but Bijol is suspended for the season opener against Everton and that might sway Farke into playing Struijk next to Rodon as the likely way he will go against the Toffees.

RB: Sam Byram Clear first choice right back Jayden Bogle missed out against Villarreal due to a hip flexor issue which led to Isaac Schmidt starting. Schmidt, though, struggled defensively and was eventually replaced by Byram who would appear the more likely starter if Bogle doesn't make it.