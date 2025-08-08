Leeds United face their final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin on Saturday - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Daniel Farke’s Whites gave fans their first glimpse of their new-look side on home soil with last weekend’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Villarreal at Elland Road which represented the only home friendly of the summer.
Two of United’s three friendlies that preceded the Villarreal clash were played behind-closed-doors in Germany and the other came in Scandinavia with the fixture against Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.
There were, though, a few surprises in the Leeds team against Villarreal as key men missed out through injuries as Farke’s Whites shared a 1-1 draw with their La Liga visitors.
One week later, Farke’s men face Italian giants Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a game that falls just nine days before the team’s Premier League opener at home to Everton.
It is generally thought that managers select the XI that will start the first league game in their final friendly but there are other factors to consider and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against AC Milan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.