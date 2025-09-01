Leeds United are understood to be admirers of the creative midfielder.

Leeds United-linked Eduard Spertsyan looks set to remain at Krasnodar for at least the next four months with the player and his manager appearing to rule out a summer transfer.

Spertsyan emerged as a potential target over the weekend, following Leeds’ unsuccessful attempts to take Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton. A season-long switch to Elland Road was close to being finalised before Chelsea’s late swoop turned his head, with Whites’ recruitment chiefs forced to move on.

The YEP reported on Sunday that Spertsyan had been a player on their radar all summer, with the 25-year-old consistently producing goals and assists in the Russian Premier League. On Sunday, he registered assist number eight for the campaign in a 1-1 draw against CSKA Moscow, with four goals also coming in just seven appearances.

Leeds are not the only admirers of Spertsyan, however, with recent reports claiming Southampton lodged a bid worth around £13million for the Armenian international. But nothing has progressed with either English side and Krasnodar head coach Murad Musayev appeared to rule out a late move following Sunday’s draw at CSKA Moscow.

"We are happy that Spertsyan is staying,” Musayev told Championate, as quoted by Armenian outlet ARM Sport. “The offer [from Southampton] was serious, but the negotiations did not go far. Edik started the season well, played well together with Pere and Augusto. There is nothing to add.”

Eduard Spertsyan on future amid Leeds United transfer interest

Spertsyan was also quizzed on his future following Sunday’s draw in which he set up Jhon Cordoba to equalise via a corner. The creative midfielder has regularly been linked with a move away from Krasnodar for several years now, having posted consistently good attacking numbers in the Russian Premier League.

ARM Sport also ran Spertsyan’s quotes on their website, explaining the Krasnodar talisman was speaking specifically about interest from Championship outfit Southampton. The site suggests, however, that knowledge of interest from Leeds became known later on, although it’s unclear if that would affect his personal stance.

“All championships are good. Our championship is not bad either,” Spertsyan said. “I want to play in the Champions League and European Cups. Southampton is a good and strong team, but many factors have to coincide. In the winter, anything is possible. Why not [become a Krasnodar legend]?”

Of course, things can change rapidly in the final hours of this summer’s window but Spertsyan appears more than happy to stay at Krasnodar. And while Leeds like the attacking midfielder, the YEP understands signings will not be made purely to bolster numbers, with a significant improvement in quality needed in order to kickstart a transfer.

Manager Daniel Farke has regularly reiterated his desire for attacking reinforcements before today’s 7pm deadline and an unsuccessful move for Buonanotte suggests club chiefs want to grant his wish. But the pool of prospective targets is shrinking and there are just hours left to get a deal over the line.