An international forward is on Leeds United’s radar.

A thriving international attacker is a player on Leeds United’s radar ahead of Monday night’s transfer deadline amid a frank signings declaration from boss Daniel Farke.

Farke saw his tough team go toe-to-toe with Newcastle United in Saturday evening’s third game of the Premier League season at Elland Road which ended in a goalless draw.

The stalemate took newly-promoted Leeds’ tally to four points from three games played following the opening weekend 1-0 win at home to Everton which was followed by a 5-0 blitz at Arsenal.

Farke, though, speaking after Saturday evening’s draw against the Magpies, admitted it would be difficult for Leeds in the country’s top flight if the club don't further strengthen their attack before Monday night's transfer deadline.

Reports over the weekend then claimed that Leeds were eyeing a move for Krasnodar’s Armenia international attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan and the YEP understands that the 25-year-old is a player Leeds have been keen on all summer.

Spertsyan has bagged 49 goals and 39 assists from 153 appearances for Krasnodar and has started the new league season with four goals and seven assists from just six games played.

Whether Spertsyan is brought to Elland Road, though, remains to be seen as the YEP is of the understanding that the club will not bring in players just to solely bolster numbers.

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday evening.