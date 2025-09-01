Leeds United have held an interest in the winger all summer.

Leeds United target Dilane Bakwa appears close to joining Nottingham Forest amid multiple reports of advancing talks between the Premier League club and RC Strasbourg.

Bakwa is one of several wingers to have been linked with a move to Leeds, who remain in the market for attacking reinforcements on deadline day. Elland Road chiefs saw a loan move for Facundo Buonanotte fall through over the weekend and now have just hours to grant Daniel Farke his wish of quality forward additions.

Leeds were always likely to face stiff competition for the level of player they wanted, however, and could now see Bakwa join a more established Premier League side. Forest have been in talks to sign the 23-year-old for several weeks and appear to have made a late breakthrough.

The Telegraph’s John Percy reported on Monday via X that Forest were in ‘advanced talks’ with Strasbourg over a deal for Bakwa, who has been a long-term target for City Ground chiefs. Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett then echoed those claims, adding there is confidence a deal can be done for a fee worth over €40million (£34.7m).

Fulham are also thought to have held an interest in Bakwa but instead look set to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin, also in a deal worth close to £35m. Should Forest and Strasbourg come to an agreement, Leeds could see yet another attacking target secure a move elsewhere on deadline day.

Leeds United transfer target pool shrinking on deadline day

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is expected to join Stuttgart on loan today, with the Bundesliga club committing to a roughly £23m option to buy. Similarly, Atletico Madrid look set to take Nico Gonzalez on loan from Juventus, also agreeing to a permanent option worth £29m.

Christantus Uche is also set to move elsewhere, with the attacking midfielder on the verge of a £17m move to Crystal Palace. The Getafe star is due in London on deadline day to undergo medical tests, finalise any paperwork and complete his transfer to the Premier League.

Leeds remain in the market for top-quality attacking reinforcements and have been so all summer, as evidenced by their £30m-plus chase of Igor Paixão who eventually joined Marseille. The Whites spent £18m to sign Noah Okafor from AC Milan while striker pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha were both free transfers.

“We made no secret in order to be ready for a long competitive season we need quality additions up front,” manager Farke said following Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Newcastle United. “We were competitive for the first three games but to give ourselves a chance we need to do a bit more. This is what we're trying to do. We'll see what the outcome is.

“Everyone wants to add some more quality players, not just numbers, a bit of what we don't have. Quality is the best thing to give us the best possible chance. It will be difficult [if we don't]. We have to try everything to the last hour of the window and then we'll see what the outcome is and go from there."