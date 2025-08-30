Leeds United boss Daniel Farke made a survival admission on the back of Saturday’s goalless draw against Newcastle United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke says it will be 'difficult' for Leeds United in the Premier League if they don't strengthen their attack before Monday night's transfer deadline.

The Whites have four points from a more-than-tricky opening trio of top flight games, having beaten Everton, lost at Arsenal and held Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in each of the games it has been obvious where the need is when it comes to further recruitment. Leeds have scored just once in the three fixtures and that came from the penalty spot.

Against the Magpies they got into dangerous situations and managed to create a number of chances but other than Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late strike Nick Pope had no saves to make.

Farke reiterated after the game that he's hoping Leeds can give themselves a chance to be competitive across the entire season by bolstering his attacking options in the market.

"There's always hope in football and in life," he said. "Overall we're on a really good path, we've strengthened defence, midfield, and taken the first steps to strengthen our offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Noah [Okafor] today was on the bench just for an emergency case, missed training on Thursday.

“We just have to look at other teams”

“We made no secret in order to be ready for a long competitive season we need quality additions up front.

“We just have to look at other teams, look at what Newcastle have done this week, the quality on their bench. We were competitive for the first three games but to give ourselves a chance we need to do a bit more. This is what we're trying to do. We'll see what the outcome is."

Leeds have lost out on a number of targets this summer, most notably Igor Paixão and Facundo Buonanotte. Deals for both players appeared to be almost concluded before a change of plan, Paixão getting the move he wanted to Marseille and Buonanotte securing a loan spell at Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke was pressed on how he rates Leeds' chances of survival if they fail to bring in further additions and insisted that everyone in the club was aligned in their desire to make sure it happens.

"I like to be honest and open and not play any games," he said.

"Like we all mentioned, we were transparent as a club, we want to try everything to give us the best possible squad.

“Everyone wants to add some more quality players, not just numbers, a bit of what we don't have. Quality is the best thing to give us the best possible chance. It will be difficult [if we don't]. We have to try everything to the last hour of the window and then we'll see what the outcome is and go from there."